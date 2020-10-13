Councilman-elect Kevin de Leon was appointed today by the Los Angeles City Council to the vacant seat in District 14 to replace suspended Councilman Jose Huizar.
De Leon, a former president pro tem of the state Senate, won the primary election in March with a majority of the vote. His appointment will be effective Thursday, according to the motion filed by Council President Nury Martinez.
As the Dist. 14 Councilmember, de Leon now represents all or parts of Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, El Sereno, Garvanza, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights, Monterey Hills and Downtown.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, de Leon said he would focus mainly on homelessness and that he would be open to working with the federal government to address it. He also said he wants to see the city approve more permanent supportive housing in a more timely manner.
"This (homelessness) leaves an indelible mark of shame ... we can do so much better than that because we are better than that as a city," de Leon said on election night in March. "... I give you my word that I will roll up my sleeves and do everything that I can humanely possible to make sure that we provide dignity and respect to the tens of thousands ... who are sleeping on our streets every night."
De Leon was not present at the council's virtual meeting today.
The council voted unanimously in June to immediately suspend Huizar, who held the District 14 seat, hours after his arrest on a federal racketeering charge stemming from a wide-ranging bribery investigation.
Huizar never gave up the seat, but he's termed out after the Nov. 3 general election and his trial date is not scheduled until sometime next June. The motion from Martinez cited the city charter, which allows the council to appoint a person in a vacant seat.
Huizar, 51, is accused of accepting $1.5 million in bribes from developers in exchange for his support of downtown building projects. He has pleaded not guilty to charges in a 34-count racketeering indictment and faces trial next June.
He was stripped of all his committee assignments in November 2018, following FBI searches of his home and offices.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but being suspended does not mean the office is vacant. Huizer was NOT kicked out of office. As such, there is no vacancy to fill.
If someone is arguing that a suspension means the seat is vacant, why was it not filled when DeLeon won the seat outright in the March election? How is it he was not immediately appointed to fill a seat he was elected to if it was vacant , but now in October, seven months later, he is, even though the term he was elected to does not start yet?
And, if he is appointed to the seat early, and by charter he can serve no more than three years, would that time not expire before the end of a third term if he stays in the office that long? There is no authority to extend his time allowed in the office, he is not allowed an extra 2-3 months. I know he is looking at running for mayor when Garcetti is out, but that doesn't mean he will win and so the question is moot.
If he wanted to get going early, yet preserve three terms in office, and the Council wanted him, they could instead simply allow him input for that district, and act on that -- but he would not receive a paycheck until his official term started.
Frankly, I like DeLeon. But I don't like playing games with the limits of the City Charter, and I suspect this is being done under a dubious City Attorney OPINION, something we have had many of to twist the law out of shape, and that hold up only as long as no one challenges them in court.
