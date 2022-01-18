Mayor Eric Garcetti today nominated Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley to be the first woman to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department. She would replace Chief Ralph Terrazas, who retires in March.

If confirmed, Crowley would lead an agency that has recently come under fire for allegations of a culture of racism, sexism, retaliation and abuse endured by women at the department. Last October, Fire Commissioner Rebecca Ninburg called on the mayor to remove Terrazas as chief, saying, "culture starts at the top and leaders set the tone."

The mayor announced the appointment alongside City Council President Nury Martinez, Crowley and Terrazas outside the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center near Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles City Council will have to confirm the appointment.

Crowley already made history within the LAFD when she became the city's first female fire marshal in 2016.

"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to be the next fire chief of the Los Angeles City Fire Department and to lead the department into the future," Crowley said. "We will focus our efforts on increasing our operational effectiveness, enhancing firefighter safety and well-being, and fully commit to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture within the LAFD."

Crowley took the firefighters' exam in 1998 and placed among the top 50 scores out of 16,000 applicants, according to the department. During her 22 years at the department, she rose through the ranks as firefighter, firefighter paramedic, engineer, fire inspector, captain I, captain II, battalion chief, assistant chief, fire marshal and deputy chief.

"Throughout her distinguished career, Kristin Crowley has proven her brilliance, determination and bravery on the job again and again," Garcetti said. "There is no one better equipped to lead the LAFD at this moment than Kristin."

As deputy chief, Crowley helped develop a five-year strategic plan aimed at fostering a culture within the department that is more open to change, according to the mayor's office. She will build on this effort, if confirmed as chief, to deepen existing efforts and create new ways to foster equity and inclusion within the department, the mayor's office added.

Martinez said Crowley is known "as someone who works hard and goes above and beyond what she's expected to do. She looks at a challenge and says `I'm going to do that. I'm going to do that and more. Just watch me."'

Terrazas, who became the department's first Latino chief when appointed in 2014, said that Crowley "is an exemplary leader and has a broad base of experience that will serve the department well."

Garcetti issued a statement to City News Service after the news conference saying he had "full confidence" in Terrazas and that he "has done an excellent job of leading and rebuilding our fire department during some of our toughest days ever."