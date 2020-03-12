The City of Los Angeles has cancelled all gatherings of 50 or more people on city property and will prohibit more than 50 visitors at a time in any city building in response to the coronavirus, Mayor Eric Garcetti said this morning.

In addition, Los Angeles City Hall is being closed to non-city employees and all non-essential travel by city employees is being halted, Garcetti said.

Meanwhile, L.A. Unified says classes will continue at all public schools but is preparing for online instruction in some cases, said school district chief Austin Beutner.

More details to come.