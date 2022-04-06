City Attorney Mike Feuer

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer

Los Angeles City Attorney and mayoral candidate Mike Feuer tested positive for COVID-19 today, his office announced.

His diagnosis comes after his wife Gail tested positive on Saturday. Both are fully vaccinated and have received their first booster shots, the City Attorney's Office said.

Feuer had postponed a scheduled visit to Van Nuys on Sunday to speak with residents about the growth at Van Nuys Airport due to exposure to the virus.

His campaign spokesperson said on Sunday that Feuer was isolating based on advice from health officials.

Feuer's office said Wednesday that he is working from home.

News That Hits Home

