Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León apologized today for an attack on colleague Mike Bonin during a conversation in October 2021 that included racist slurs by Martinez directed at Bonin's young son.

"In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry," Martinez said in a statement provided to City News Service.

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

