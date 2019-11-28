The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the 23rd consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.864, its lowest amount since Sept. 25, but its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013.
The average price has dropped 26.5 cents over the past 23 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
It is 8.6 cents less than one week ago and 21.6 cents lower than a month ago, but 25.2 cents more than one year ago.
The Orange County average price dropped for the 24th consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.793, its lowest amount since Sept. 21.
It has dropped 29.5 cents over the past 24 days, including 1.5 cents Wednesday. The Orange County average price is 10 cents less than a week ago and 24.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 23.4 cents more than a year ago.
