Coronavirus test tube samples

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health conducts Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 on March 19, 2020.

After months of decline, L.A. County health officials today reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases.

The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week, according to the county Department of Public Health, jumping from 988 new cases per day to 1,083.

