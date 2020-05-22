The dire economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic were laid bare today with the release of figures putting Los Angeles County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 19.6% in April, well above the 6.7% rate in March.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County dropped by 685,000 jobs between March and April, a 15% decline, dropping the number of positions to just under 3.9 million jobs.

This is the largest month-over nonfarm employment downturn in contemporary record-keeping, according to the department. Prior to this month, the largest month-over decline was 127,900 jobs in in January 2009.

The 19.6% rate dwarfed the 4.5% unemployment level from April 2019, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 15.5% in April, up from 5.5% in March and well above the 4.2% level in April 2019. The comparable estimates for the nation were 14.7% in April, 4.4% in March and 3.6% in April 2019.

No sector was spared. Here's a breakdown provided by EDD of the L.A. County results:

• Leisure and hospitality lost 195,000 jobs, dropping to 322,800, its lowest level in more than 22 years and accounted for more than a quarter of the county-wide job losses. The bulk of the job cuts were in accommodation and food services (down 168,400), specifically food services and drinking places (down 147,500) which includes full-service restaurants (down 98,000) and limited-service eating places (down 46,000).

• Trade, transportation, and utilities reported a loss of 133,600 jobs. Closures of retail establishments drove down retail trade employment by 87,700. The retail losses were heaviest in clothing and clothing accessories stores (down 35,200). This month, every industry group within retail trade lost jobs except building material and garden equipment stores (up 100).

• Educational and health services lost 93,000 jobs. Eighty-two percent of the decline was in health care and social assistance (down 76,500). Most of these losses were felt in social assistance (down 43,500), specifically individual and family services (down 35,300), which consist of businesses that provide nonresidential social assistance to children and youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities Mandated school closures prompted private educational services to cut 16,500 positions, mostly in colleges, universities and professional schools (down 10,200).

• Not one industry reported job gains over the month, the following are the job loss totals for the remaining industry sectors: professional and business services (down 85,900), manufacturing (down 51,000), other services (down 42,100), information (down 24,500), construction (down 21,400), government (down 20,800), financial activities (down 17,000), and mining and logging (down 100).