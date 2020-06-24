You may not have been able to get a timely appointment through the registration website for COVID-19 testing at the Los Angeles City and County supported sites recently.

The lack of available appointments comes as officials have closed some test sites even as demand for tests have jumped amid the reopening of businesses and this month's civil unrest and protests. Public health officials told the L.A. Times on June 17 the issue would be fixed but appointments remain scarce, the Times reports.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all available appointments this week were full, but that should change soon, according to a statement from the County's COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center. (As of last night, the soonest appointment date available was June 29 - in Palmdale.)

More appointments are supposed to be opening now at L.A. County supported sites for Saturday, June 27, Sunday, June 28, and Monday, June 29, according to the County's statement.

The problem turns out to have been mainly technical, the County's press release said. L.A. City has not been opening slots for registration at City-operated sites beyond today, June 24, while they've been migrating to a new vendor and registration platform, in addition to paring back testing sites and slots.

All L.A County supported testing sites, which had appointments opened through Friday, June 26, were also full. There has also been a high demand at the State-supported testing sites, so those became full for the rest of the week.

County officials encourage people to get tested instead through their primary healthcare sources, since testing capacity within the established health system has improved greatly. It's best, in any case, to receive testing in consultation with your personal provider to ensure ongoing continuity of care and optimal follow-up, the County's statement said.

Also, some additional testing sites - independent of the County or State - still do have same day or next day availability, the County's statement said. Those can also be found through the County's COVID testing website.

On Monday, June 29, LA County will open additional testing sites at the DHS Hubert H. Humphrey clinic and at the Wesley Health Centers (also known as JWCH) with 12 new sites. These will be added to the L.A. County website shortly for registration.