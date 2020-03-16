A winter storm will sweep into the Southland Monday, generating rain, snow, and relatively low temperatures over the next several days, making travel through the mountains "very difficult to impossible," according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said the storm will generate between three-quarters and an inch-and-a-half of rain in coastal and valley areas and between an inch-and-a-half and three inches in the mountains and foothills amid winds of 20 and 40 miles per hour.

In the mountains, between 8 and 14 inches of snow is expected above 6,000 feet while from four to eight inches is forecast from 5,000 to 6,000 feet. Only light accumulation is expected on The Grapevine, elevation 4,144 feet, although snow could show up at the 3,000-foot level.

In the San Gabriel Mountains a winter storm warning will be in effect from noon Monday until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

"Icy driving conditions can be expected with possible closures of mountain roads including Highway 2, the Interstate 5 corridor between Gorman and the Grapevine, and possibly Highway 14 through the Soledad Pass. Travel could be very difficult to impossible," warned an NWS statement. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

The NWS noted that the latest road conditions are available from CalTrans at 800-427-7623