The 35th annual Los Angeles Marathon began this morning with public health officials encouraging runners and spectators to take enhanced measures to protect themselves from the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

Thousands of participants -- on foot and in wheelchairs -- coursed through the streets of Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake on their way to the finish line in Santa Monica.

A little more than two hours after the marathon began at Dodger Stadium, Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia was the first men's runner to cross the finish line in Santa Monica, followed about 20 minutes later by Kenyan Margaret Muriuki, the women's winner.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommended that spectators who were sick with even mild illness remain at home. Spectators were advised to engage in "social distancing," keeping at least six feet away from other people who are not family members or friends.

Public Health also advised spectators not to share food or water bottles, avoid shaking hands, and frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, particularly before eating, after using the restroom and after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing.

Runners among the record field of 27,150 from all 50 states and a record 78 nations who entered the race were asked by Public Health to not participate if they felt sick even with mild illness.

Public Health also recommend runners wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before the start of the race, not to shake hands with other participants or the public along the course, not to share water or food with other runners and frequently use hand sanitizer provided along the course.

Race organizers increased the number of hand sanitizer stations at the starting line at Dodger Stadium, along the 26.2-mile, 385-yard course and the finish festival in Santa Monica.

Runners head out of start gate at #Dodgerstadium at 35th #LAMarathon pic.twitter.com/XeVBBXsh4x — David Crane (@vidcrane) March 8, 2020

Public Health is not recommending the suspension of any large public events, including the marathon, director Barbara Ferrer said. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said "There's no reason to cancel it."

The race went off as planned Sunday, starting at 6:30 a.m.

One serious medical condition was reported among the participants. A 30-year-old male runner was discovered on the ground near Main and Forth Street, just after Mile Marker 3, suffering from an "altered level of consciousness," Capt. Erik Scott, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told City News Service.

Scott said the man was found by an LADOT worker, treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to local hospital in serious condition. No further information was available

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Entries from runners with a mailing address in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea and Iran were deferred to the 2021 race, about 0.06% of the field, according to Murphy Reinschreiber, chief operating officer of the McCourt Foundation, which organizes the race.

The U.S. State Department has issued a "do not travel to" advisory to those nations.

From Dodger Stadium, runners headed through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood and Santa Monica.

Teshager, who lives in Boston, won today's marathon in two hours, eight minutes, 27 seconds, the third time since 1999 a non-Kenyan won the race. Ethiopians also won in 2011 and 2014.

The marathon was first for the 20-year-old Teshager, who finished 12th in the under-20 race in the 2017 IAAF World Cross-Country Championships.

Muriuki was the women's winner in 2:29:28 in her second marathon. The 33-year-old won the 2019 Honolulu Marathon in December in her debut at the distance.

Almaz Negede of Ethiopia was second in 2:32:29. Jane Kibll, a Kenyan who lives in Auburn in the Sacramento area, was third in 2:36:05.

African women have won nine of the last 11 races, with runners from the former Soviet Union winning the other two times.

The race has a purse of $100,000, with equal prize money for men and women.

The top five male and female finishers will receive prize money.

The winners will each receive $23,000, the runners-up $12,000 and third-place finishers $7,000. The top American man and woman will each receive a $2,000 bonus.

A separate prize purse of $9,000 is offered for the wheelchair competitors, with the men's and women's wheelchair winners each receiving $2,500.

This story has been updated with the male and female winners.