The Los Angeles minimum wage, which is based on the region's Consumer Price Index, will increase from $15 to $16.04 per hour effective July 1, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.

The hike was set in motion under a city ordinance that gradually raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020. After that, increases each year are based on changes to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the L.A. metropolitan area. The annual pay adjustment is meant to ensure that workers' wages keep pace with inflation.

The minimum applies only to workers in the City of Los Angeles.

"We fought to raise the minimum wage because hard work should always be met with the dignity, respect and opportunity that fair pay brings," Garcetti said in a statement.

According to Garcetti's office, more than 600,000 Angelenos make minimum wage and will receive a pay increase on July 1 when it takes effect.

The Bureau of Contract Administration handles implementing and administering the minimum wage guidelines for Los Angeles.

David Huerta, president of Service Employees International Union United Service Workers West said that while the raise is a boost, it isn't enough for the cost of living in Los Angeles.

"Although this is a good thing that workers are getting a raise, the reality of it all is that even $16 an hour minimum wage, as a result of the CPI increase, it's still a struggle for working people to survive in Los Angeles," Huerta said.

But Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry Commerce Association, said his organization opposes the minimum wage increase, as it did when the law tying it to the Consumer Price Index was passed.

"It was a huge increase over a short period of time," he said.

Waldman added that the association wanted an "off-ramp" included in the policy, so that the increase does not go into effect when the economy is not doing well.