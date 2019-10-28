Funeral services were held this morning for Capt. Alberto Torres, a former park maintenance worker who rose up the ranks over 40 years become a respected and beloved park ranger.

A large contingent of park rangers and police officers joined family and friends to honor Torres, who died earlier this month after collapsing at Ranger Headquarters at the Griffith Park Visitor Center. He was 68 years old.

Torres, a Colorado native who graduated from Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights, worked his way up from being a parks maintenance worker to serving as a senior gardener and supervisor before joining the ranger division of the Recreation and Parks Department as a sworn officer assigned to the mounted unit.

His casket was draped with the American flag flown at the ranger station during an earlier service, said Martha Benedict, who worked with Torres as a member of the Debs Park Advisory Board. The service included Norteño music, family photos and remarks from family members.

After the service, Torres was honored outside with a color guard, bag pipers and gun salutes, as well as an equestrian group with the riderless horse with empty boots turned backwards in the stirrups, said Benedict. A pair of helicopters zoomed overhead. Police officers and park rangers stood at attention.

Last week, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell proposed naming naming a Griffith Park Ranger station in Torres' memory.