Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
1 of 5
Top: School board candidates Maria Brenes (left) and Roccio Rivas. Middle: City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell (left) and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Bottom: Congressional candidates Maebe A. Girl (left) and Adam Schiff
Update: O'Farrell took an early lead in the first batch of unofficial results.
School board candidates Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas are in the race to represent District 2, where long-time board member Monica Garcia is termed out of office.Brenes is a long-time Eastside education advocate and a nonprofit leader. Rivas is a research and policy deputy for School Board member Jackie Goldberg.
Update: Brenes took the lead -- albeit a very narrow one-- in the first batch of unofficial results.
Go here to view all updated L.A. County election results.
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.