Faces of six candidates running for city council and school board in the Nov 2022 electon

Top: School board candidates Maria Brenes (left) and Roccio Rivas. Middle: City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell (left) and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Bottom: Congressional candidates Maebe A. Girl (left) and Adam Schiff

The first batch of election results have been released-- but the final tallies may not be known for days, even weeks.

We will focus on the races for City Council District 13, which stretches from Hollywood to Echo Park, and School Board District 2, which includes much of the Eastside. 

Council District 13 results Nov 2022

Council District 13 includes all or portions of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Heights, Elysian Valley, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood and Silver Lake.
District 2 School Board Results November 2022

The district includes areas including

downtown, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, Highland Park and Montecito Heights.
30th Congressional District results November 2022
34th Congressional District results November 2022

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments