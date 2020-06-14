Multiple demonstrations against racism and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were scheduled again today across Los Angeles, including a candlelight Say Their Names vigil in Silver Lake.

Events planned in Los Angeles and Orange counties include:

-- 9 a.m. Skate protest in support of Black Lives Matter at Venice High School, 13000 Venice Blvd. (Skateboarders for Justice)

-- 10 a.m. Marlborough School, 250 S. Rossmore Ave. (@zelia_osime @katepurdum)

-- 10 a.m. Solidarity March, President Trump's star on the Walk of Fame near Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. (RefuseFascismLA)

-- 11 a.m. Inglewood Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd to Inglewood Cemetery (@Therewas_her)

-- 11 a.m. All Black Lives Matter Pride March at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue (@ablmla)

-- 11 a.m. Main Beach in Laguna Beach

-- Noon Huntington Beach Pier (@lilprecioza)

-- Noon Huntington Beach Civic Center, 2000 Main St.

-- 12:30 p.m. Long Beach caravan against police brutality at Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street (@blmlbc)

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

-- 2 p.m. Defund ICE & against the inhumane conditions of detention centers at 150 N. Meyers St. in downtown Los Angeles (@___alejandrito **three underscores**)

-- 2 p.m. Laguna Niguel at Kings Road and Sunshine

-- 2 p.m. Newport Beach Back Bay Science Center, 600 Shellmaker Road

-- 2 p.m. Newport Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Superior

-- 7:45 p.m. Candlelight vigil at Armstrong Avenue and Lake View Terrace in Silver Lake

Meanwhile, ongoing daily demonstrations are held at the following locations:

-- Noon, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 15301 Ventura Blvd. (@thevalleyofchange).

-- Noon, South Pasadena at Mission Street and Fair Oaks Avenue (@spyouth4policereform)

-- Noon & nightfall, outside Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St. (no official organizer)

-- 3:30 p.m., Laguna Niguel at Crown Valley Parkway and Greenfield Drive

Today's demonstrations and marches follow in the wake of civil unrest prompted by death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being pinned down by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.