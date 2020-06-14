Say Their Names Silver Lake Reservoir

Terrance Franklin, a burglary suspect, was shot by Minneapolis police in 2013.

Multiple demonstrations against racism and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were scheduled again today across Los Angeles, including a candlelight Say Their Names vigil in Silver Lake.

Events planned in Los Angeles and Orange counties include:

-- 9 a.m. Skate protest in support of Black Lives Matter at Venice High School, 13000 Venice Blvd. (Skateboarders for Justice)

-- 10 a.m. Marlborough School, 250 S. Rossmore Ave. (@zelia_osime @katepurdum)

-- 10 a.m. Solidarity March, President Trump's star on the Walk of Fame near Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. (RefuseFascismLA)

-- 11 a.m. Inglewood Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd to Inglewood Cemetery (@Therewas_her)

-- 11 a.m. All Black Lives Matter Pride March at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue (@ablmla)

-- 11 a.m. Main Beach in Laguna Beach

-- Noon Huntington Beach Pier (@lilprecioza)

-- Noon Huntington Beach Civic Center, 2000 Main St.

-- 12:30 p.m. Long Beach caravan against police brutality at Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street (@blmlbc)

-- 2 p.m. Defund ICE & against the inhumane conditions of detention centers at 150 N. Meyers St. in downtown Los Angeles (@___alejandrito **three underscores**)

-- 2 p.m. Laguna Niguel at Kings Road and Sunshine

-- 2 p.m. Newport Beach Back Bay Science Center, 600 Shellmaker Road

-- 2 p.m. Newport Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Superior

-- 7:45 p.m. Candlelight vigil at Armstrong Avenue and Lake View Terrace in Silver Lake

Meanwhile, ongoing daily demonstrations are held at the following locations:

-- Noon, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 15301 Ventura Blvd. (@thevalleyofchange).

-- Noon, South Pasadena at Mission Street and Fair Oaks Avenue (@spyouth4policereform)

-- Noon & nightfall, outside Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St. (no official organizer)

-- 3:30 p.m., Laguna Niguel at Crown Valley Parkway and Greenfield Drive

Today's demonstrations and marches follow in the wake of civil unrest prompted by death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being pinned down by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

