Multiple demonstrations against racism and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were scheduled again today across Los Angeles, including a candlelight Say Their Names vigil in Silver Lake.
Events planned in Los Angeles and Orange counties include:
-- 9 a.m. Skate protest in support of Black Lives Matter at Venice High School, 13000 Venice Blvd. (Skateboarders for Justice)
-- 10 a.m. Marlborough School, 250 S. Rossmore Ave. (@zelia_osime @katepurdum)
-- 10 a.m. Solidarity March, President Trump's star on the Walk of Fame near Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. (RefuseFascismLA)
-- 11 a.m. Inglewood Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd to Inglewood Cemetery (@Therewas_her)
-- 11 a.m. All Black Lives Matter Pride March at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue (@ablmla)
-- 11 a.m. Main Beach in Laguna Beach
-- Noon Huntington Beach Pier (@lilprecioza)
-- Noon Huntington Beach Civic Center, 2000 Main St.
-- 12:30 p.m. Long Beach caravan against police brutality at Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street (@blmlbc)
-- 2 p.m. Defund ICE & against the inhumane conditions of detention centers at 150 N. Meyers St. in downtown Los Angeles (@___alejandrito **three underscores**)
-- 2 p.m. Laguna Niguel at Kings Road and Sunshine
-- 2 p.m. Newport Beach Back Bay Science Center, 600 Shellmaker Road
-- 2 p.m. Newport Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Superior
-- 7:45 p.m.
Candlelight vigil at Armstrong Avenue and Lake View Terrace in Silver Lake
Meanwhile, ongoing daily demonstrations are held at the following locations:
-- Noon, Sherman Oaks Galleria, 15301 Ventura Blvd. (@thevalleyofchange).
-- Noon, South Pasadena at Mission Street and Fair Oaks Avenue (@spyouth4policereform)
-- Noon & nightfall, outside Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St. (no official organizer)
-- 3:30 p.m., Laguna Niguel at Crown Valley Parkway and Greenfield Drive
Today's demonstrations and marches follow in the wake of civil unrest prompted by death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being pinned down by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
National guard vehicles pass through Echo Park.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
A large group of LAPD motorcycle officers gathered this morning, Sunday, May 31, in a parking lot outside of Dodger Stadium.
A long line of LAPD patrol vehicles lined up on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Protestors gather near the Vista Theatre.
Spotted at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
The marquee of The Satellite club in Silver Lake.
Signs hanging from the Silver Lake Reservoir fence.
A Bureau of Street Services truck drives past a shattered window in the Fairfax District.
Department of Public Work crews and volunteers helped merchants clean up following looting in the Fairfax District.
City crews clean up debris following protests and looting on Melrose Avenue.
Protest outside L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020.
A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.
George Floyd protest at L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020
Store owners preparing for the worst on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Eagle Rock protestors wearing face coverings
LAPD officers pack a vehicle passing through Echo Park.
Super A Foods on York Boulevard.
L.A. Police Museum is not taking any chances.
Motorists lined up outside of the Dodger Stadium to get tested for COVID-19 after other testing sites were closed because of the civil unrest.
Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.
Todd Lahman boards up his Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz.
Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan in Echo Park.
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
as shot by police in New York in 1999, woven into the fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs. The name of who w Amadou Diallo,
A quote from
hangs from a fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs. Desmond Tutu
The name of
, who was fatally shot by two LAPD officers in South LA, woven into the fence around the Silver Lake Reservoirs. Ezell Ford
Protesters marching down York Boulevard in Highland Park on June 6, 2020.
A No Justice No Peace sign being painted on York has protestors marched by.
Demonstrators marched to the East Los Angeles Sheriff's station as deputies looked on. June 7, 2020.
Protestors gathered in Atlantic Park in East Los Angeles before marching to the sheriff's station.
Lisa Vargas holds poster of her son, Anthony Vargas, who was fatally shot by L.A. County deputies in August 2018.
