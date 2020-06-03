Safety concerns and uncertainty arising from continuing protests against police brutality prompted the shut down of some L.A. courthouses and coronavirus testing centers today as well as the early closure of county parks. More closures are scheduled for Thursday.

Testing Sites

Most city-run, testing sites were closed today except for the giant site at Dodger Stadium and at Crenshaw Christian Center on Vermont Avenue. Both will reopen on Thursday and will handle appointments from other city sites.

Meanwhile, sites operated by L.A. County and its contractors were either closed or are scheduled to close early today.

County Parks

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The county will also be closing local community and regional parks -- including those in East Los Angeles - as well as trails and community gardens at 4 pm today "to ensure the safety of park guests and staff,'' according to the county parks department.

Botanic gardens will close at 5 p.m., while golf courses will maintain their normal operating hours, according to the county.

Courthouses

The presiding judge of Los Angeles County's court system ordered three courthouses -- the Criminal Courts Building and the Spring Street and Hollywood courthouses -- to be closed today while The Stanley Mosk Courthouse was open until noon for the presentation of restraining orders and set hearings on restraining order matters.

Late Wednesday, the court system announced that it would be re-opening the three courthouses Thursday for essential, time-sensitive and emergency services only.