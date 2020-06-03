line of cars dodger stadium coronvirus testing site first day jesus sanchez 5-16-2020 1-09-039.JPG

The opening of L.A. County's largest coronavirus test site in the Dodger Stadium parking lot caused a mile-and-a-half back up vehicles along Scott Avenue and Stadium Way.

Safety concerns and uncertainty arising from continuing protests against police brutality prompted the shut down of some L.A. courthouses and coronavirus testing centers today as well as the early closure of county parks. More closures are scheduled for Thursday. 

Testing Sites

Most city-run, testing sites were closed today except for the giant site at Dodger Stadium and at Crenshaw Christian Center on Vermont Avenue. Both will reopen on Thursday and will handle appointments from other city sites. 

Meanwhile, sites operated by L.A. County and its contractors were either closed or are scheduled to close early today. 

County Parks

The county will also be closing local community and regional parks -- including those in East Los Angeles - as well as trails and community gardens at 4 pm today "to ensure the safety of park guests and staff,'' according to the county parks department.

Botanic gardens will close at 5 p.m., while golf courses will maintain their normal operating hours, according to the county.

Courthouses 

The presiding judge of Los Angeles County's court system ordered three courthouses -- the Criminal Courts Building and the Spring Street and Hollywood courthouses -- to be closed today while The Stanley Mosk Courthouse was open until noon for the presentation of restraining orders and set hearings on restraining order matters. 

Late Wednesday, the court system announced that it would be re-opening the three courthouses Thursday for essential, time-sensitive and emergency services only.

