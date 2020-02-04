Every eight months the city Department of Transportation accepts applications for 450 speed humps from residents eager to slow down traffic on their streets. They go fast.

Last Wednesday, the LADOT website began accepting requests for humps from across the city, with 30 allocated to each of the city's 15 council districts. One day later, the the maximum number of requests had been submitted. No more applications were being accepted.

"It is typically very competitive with all the slots being filled quickly," said Colin Sweeney, a spokesman for the L.A. Department of Transportation. "A few years ago it was about three days for all the applications to be filled. Now, approximately 50% are filled within the first 90 minutes of the cycle opening."

But applying for speed humps might get easier if Councilman David Ryu, who represents Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake, gets his way.

Last week, on the same day the LADOT was accepting speed hump requests, Ryu introduced a council motion intended to expand the speed hump program.

Under his proposal, residents or neighborhood groups could offer to pay for the humps if they also contributed an amount to install humps in poorer communities that could not afford to do the same.

"Residents and neighborhood organizations have offered to fund the installation of speed humps on their streets," said Ryu's motion. "However, allowing individual communities to fund their own speed humps could create issues of inequity across the City."

If approved by the City Council, city staff would be instructed to study the feasibility of the proposal.

But Ryu's proposal is not going to help those who missed out on last week's application period. They will have to be quick to request a hump when the LADOT starts accepting another round of applications at 8 am "sharp" on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Speed Hump Guidelines Speed humps can only be installed on streets that have a single travel lane in each direction and can

only be installed on local or collector streets. Speed humps cannot be installed in areas where there is any commercial frontage (e.g., stores or

offices). Speed humps can only be installed on streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less. The average daily traffic (ADT) volume on the street should be greater than 1,000 vehicles per day

(VPD), but not more than 10,000 VPD. Humps cannot be installed on designated truck or transit routes or on any street identified as a primary

emergency route. There should be a minimum of 600 feet between controlled intersections, where at least two speed

humps can be installed. There should be a maximum street length of 1300 feet for the initial petition or else traffic will just go

to adjacent streets that also might be residential streets, causing unwanted consequences. Humps should not be installed on streets where there are known drainage/flooding issues. Humps cannot be installed on horizontal curves where visibility is less than ~150 feet. Speed humps cannot be placed on streets that have a grade greater than 7% Source: LADOT