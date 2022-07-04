The weeks before the 4th of July are usually filled with big bangs and booms from illegal works being set off across many L.A. neighborhoods. But things have been relatively quiet this year.
The LAPD received 269 calls about fireworks between June 1 and June 21, according to police figures compiled by Crosstown, a nonprofit news organization based at USC. That's about a 60% drop from the same time last year and a whopping 84.4% plunge from 2020.
The LAPD Hollenbeck Division station, which stretches from Boyle Heights to El Sereno, received 49 calls, placing it second behind the Harbor Division, which covers the port area.
Illegal fireworks have long rattled neighborhoods across the city for decades. But Crosstown notes that calls and complaints skyrocketed to record highs during the pandemic.
Have fireworks fans been saving their firepower for the actual 4th of July? We will find out soon. But enjoy the quiet while it lasts.
Have there been fewer fireworks in your neighborhood this year?
