Good Afternoon!
It's Sunday, December 8. Expect the Expect partly couldy skies and on-again, off-again showers this afternoon o increase tonight before tapering off on Sunday.
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:
Soggy Silver Lake Sunday
A man who had been stranded this afternoon in the L.A. River near Los Feliz Boulevard in Atwater Village was taken to shore tethered to a swift rescue boat, said the L.A. Fire Department. The man (who had initially been described as a woman in early reports) declined to be transport to a hospital.
A group of demonstrators protesting in favor of tenant rights and against gentrification made their way down Figueroa Street in Highland Park on Saturday afternoon. Today, there was a post on Twitter that a vegan donut shop on York Boulevard had been tagged with the words "Fuck Hipsters."
#HighlandPark today community matched for tenant rights, against displacement, against gentrification and housing for those that have lost it. @TheEastsiderLA @blvdsentinel @LACity @MayorOfLA @TELEMUNDO52 @TheNewYorkBlvd @happeninginHLP @Malcaraz13 pic.twitter.com/69EHWFrexA— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) December 7, 2019
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.