It's Sunday, December 8. Expect the Expect partly couldy skies and on-again, off-again showers this afternoon o increase tonight before tapering off on Sunday.

Soggy Silver Lake Sunday

It was a rather lonely morning on the normally busy Silver Lake reservoirs walking path today as intermittent showers and cool weather keep people away.

A man who had been stranded this afternoon in the L.A. River near Los Feliz Boulevard in Atwater Village was taken to shore tethered to a swift rescue boat, said the L.A. Fire Department. The man (who had initially been described as a woman in early reports) declined to be transport to a hospital. 

A group of demonstrators protesting in favor of tenant rights and against gentrification made their way down Figueroa Street in Highland Park on Saturday afternoon. Today, there was a post on Twitter that a vegan donut shop on York Boulevard had been tagged with the words "Fuck Hipsters." 

