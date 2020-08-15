Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday once again extended relaxed parking enforcement across Los Angeles until Oct. 1, making it easier for Angelenos to stay home whenever possible without being concerned about a ticket.

Enforcement was to have resumed on Monday, but now that has been pushed back to Oct. 1.

"Angelenos shouldn't be penalized for staying home, avoiding unnecessary trips and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19," Garcetti said. "All of us have a role to play in defeating this virus and saving lives, and no one should worry about facing extra financial burdens when they're keeping their family, friends and community safe during this crisis."

The relaxed measures include not enforcing:

Residential street sweeping

Expired registration

Overnight/oversize parking districts

Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions

Ticket/tow for oversized/overnight parking

Enforcement will continue for:

Metered parking

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit

Posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas

All posted "Temporary No Parking" signs

Blocking emergency access areas

Colored curb zones

Parking restrictions for city-owned lots

In addition to these steps, Angelenos will not face parking fine increases when failing to pay a ticket. Residents will also be given extended grace periods for residential and commercial drop off or pick up, the mayor's office stated.

The city will grant extensions on all deadlines for payments and offer temporary permits that can be printed at home for people who have renewed their permit but will not receive the new "hangtag" before a current permit expires.

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts will have a two-week grace period following the expiration to renew. On Oct. 1, parking enforcement will begin again, with the exception of street sweeping enforcement, which will resume at a later date, the mayor's office stated.

More information about LADOT's response is available at ladot.lacity.org/coronavirus.