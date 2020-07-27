The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is once again delaying enforcement of numerous parking laws, including street sweeping restrictions in residential neighborhoods.

The department, which has suspended some rules because of the pandemic, was to resume enforcement by the end of July. But now LADOT says it hold off giving parking tickets for various violations and relax enforcement until Aug. 16.

The rules apply only in the City of Los Angeles.

LADOT will not enforce violations related to:

Residential street sweeping

Expired registration on a vehicle

Overnight/Oversize parking districts

Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions

No ticket/tow for abandoned vehicles and oversized/overnight parking

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts will have a two-week grace period following the expiration to renew

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Other changes:

No parking fine increases for failure to pay

Extended grace period for people dropping off or picking up

Immediate extensions on all deadlines for payments.

LADOT will supply a temporary, print-at-home permit to residents within a preferential parking district who have renewed their permit but will not receive the new hangtag before their current permit expires

All other parking enforcement categories will continue to be enforced as they have been throughout the Safer at Home order. These categories include:

Metered parking

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit

Posted time limits in residential and commercial areas

All posted temporary "No Parking" signs

Vehicles that block emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants

Colored curb zones

Parking restrictions for city-owned lots

More information about LADOT's response is available at ladot.lacity.org/coronavirus.