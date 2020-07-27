The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is once again delaying enforcement of numerous parking laws, including street sweeping restrictions in residential neighborhoods.
The department, which has suspended some rules because of the pandemic, was to resume enforcement by the end of July. But now LADOT says it hold off giving parking tickets for various violations and relax enforcement until Aug. 16.
The rules apply only in the City of Los Angeles.
LADOT will not enforce violations related to:
- Residential street sweeping
- Expired registration on a vehicle
- Overnight/Oversize parking districts
- Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions
- No ticket/tow for abandoned vehicles and oversized/overnight parking
- Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts will have a two-week grace period following the expiration to renew
Other changes:
- No parking fine increases for failure to pay
- Extended grace period for people dropping off or picking up
- Immediate extensions on all deadlines for payments.
- LADOT will supply a temporary, print-at-home permit to residents within a preferential parking district who have renewed their permit but will not receive the new hangtag before their current permit expires
All other parking enforcement categories will continue to be enforced as they have been throughout the Safer at Home order. These categories include:
- Metered parking
- Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit
- Posted time limits in residential and commercial areas
- All posted temporary "No Parking" signs
- Vehicles that block emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants
- Colored curb zones
- Parking restrictions for city-owned lots
More information about LADOT's response is available at ladot.lacity.org/coronavirus.
