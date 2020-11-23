The Los Angeles Police Department Sunday said that 300 homicides have occurred so far in the city in 2020 -- a number not seen in over a decade.
In an effort to stem the rising number of homicides, the department urged the public to report any useful information to Crimestoppers, a safe and anonymous way to report a crime.
"A number we have not seen in over a decade -- 300 homicides in a year. Senseless violence & tragic loss of life," the LAPD tweeted. "Our people are doing everything they can to stop the violence, but we need your help. If you have any info, report it. You can remain anonymous. http://lacrimestoppers.org."
If an arrest is made in connection with the crime, the reporting party may be able to collect a cash reward.
"I am HEARTBROKEN!!" LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides tweeted. "It's has been a tragic weekend in Los Angeles to include the murder of a 17 year old riding his motorcycle close to his home. A Weekend like this creates Lasting Trauma in Communities. Praying for South Los Angeles. #WeMustComeTogether."
The last time homicides topped 300 in the city was in 2009.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Numbers without any meaning. They left out the general categories and which have the rising numbers. No insight whtsoever, just numbers with no context.
Being as most police departments, including LAPD, routinely skew numbers to more or less crime depending on what the budget situation is, and there is Black Lives Matter movement pushing to "defund" the police, numbers from LAPD with no context have to be looked at dubiously.
Gee, they didn't even give the comparison of the numbers. Or is it 300 now compared to 290 before? Or is it 300 compared to 72 before? Maybe a gang war maybe over drug territory has been going on this year, and the numbers of the gang war, not your home? We've heard of a big rise in domestic violence in the pandemic, has that pushed up the murder numbers? How many of these are actually more a matter of manslaughter?
We have nothing to take this number seriously.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.