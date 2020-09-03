Another heat wave is about to grip the Southern California, creating a high risk of heat-related illnesses and threatening big wildfires and power outages, the National Weather Service said today. Meanwhile, residents and businesses are being asked to cut back power usage to help avoid rolling blackouts caused by strain on the system.

"Dangerous heat" is expected from Friday through Labor Day, the NWS warned on its website.

Woodland Hills is forecast to hit highs 115 degrees Sunday, when Antelope Valley cities will reach 111 and Saugus 112, according to the NWS.

An excessive heat warning issued by the NWS will be in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Monday in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains, and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys. In Orange County, the warning will be in force in coastal areas from 10 Saturday morning until 8 p.m. Monday.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities." warned an NWS statement.

The heat wave prompted officials to prepare for the opening of cooling centers across the county, including at Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., in East Los Angeles, Friday through Sunday, noon - 6 p.m.

The California Independent System Operator announced that a Flex Alert -- a call for voluntary power conservation -- will be in effect from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

"Labor Day weekend temperatures are forecast 10-20 degrees above normal for California, and the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use," according to a statement from Cal-ISO. "Overnight temperatures statewide are projected to be at least 10 degrees higher than normal, which doesn't allow infrastructure to cool down. High heat is also predicted throughout the West for the weekend, which can limit the ISO's ability to import energy to serve demand."

The Flex Alert is a voluntary statewide call for people to reduce their power usage during peak hours. But if strain continues to build on the system, Cal-ISO could begin issuing emergency declarations, leading to rolling electrical blackouts, like those that occurred during high heat last month.

Cal-ISO officials urged residents to take precautions aimed at reducing power use during peak hours, such as pre-cooling homes, charging electric vehicles and running major appliances earlier in the day and setting pool pumps to run early in the morning or late at night.

The high heat is being attributed to high pressure, which was centered near the California-Nevada border Wednesday evening and is forecast to settle into the Great Basin area through the weekend.

Sunny skies were forecast in valley areas of L.A. County Thursday but partly cloudy conditions were expected nearer the coast, along with highs of 75 degrees at LAX; 80 in Avalon; 82 in Long Beach; 83 in Downtown L.A.; 90 in San Gabriel; 91 in Burbank; 92 in Pasadena; 97 in Saugus and Woodland Hills; and 102 in Palmdale and Lancaster.

Temperatures will be up to eight degrees higher Friday, up to 11 degrees higher than that on Sunday, then begin a sharp decline, though by Wednesday several communities will still be in the 90s -- 98 in the case of Woodland Hills.

The story has been updated with information about the power grid and cooling centers.