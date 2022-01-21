Notebook items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Landmark diner

Boyle Heights - The last of the neighborhood's long-time Japanese eateries has been declared a city historic-cultural monument, along with everything else on the lot at at 2504-2508 East 1st Street. The City Council voted to approve the designation last week for Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, as well as the Queen-Anne-style Nishiyama Residence in the back lot. The diner opened as Otemo Sushi Cafe in 1956 and is believed to one of the oldest continuously-operating Japanese restaurants in Los Angeles. The monument application said the property was historically significant "for its association with early Japanese American settlement patterns in Boyle Heights" and for its association with "commercial development along the East First Street streetcar line in the 1920s.” The Nishiyama Residence was built in 1890, during the height of Boyle Heights’ early development.

Storybook landmark

Los Feliz - Five houses that look like they came straight out of a children’s storybook have been declared a historic-cultural monument. The City Council last week approved the status for the Van Pelt houses in Franklin Hills, at 2131-2149 North Lyric Ave. Owned originally by John Van Pelt, a famous music professor and arranger of sacred choral music, each cottage cottage has a slightly fantastical name: Whimsy Hall, Windjammer Cottage, Sea Rover Cottage, Sea Horse Lodge, and Star Sailor Manor, Dirt reported. The homes recently sold for nearly $6.5 million to Frank Dukes, the producer behind Camila Cabello's "Havana," as well as music by Post Malone and The Weeknd, Dirt said.

"Anger Translator"

Echo Park - Natalia Molina writes in the Los Angeles Times about taking care of her triple-vaxxed mother who is nonetheless suffering from COVID. With the health-care system overwhelmed and breaking down, Molina talks about functioning as her Latina family’s “anger translator.” Molina writes, “translating isn’t just about language. It is also about being able to wield enough cultural capital and knowhow to ask — even challenge — the powers that be to get what your family needs."

Sundance bound

After winning best narrative feature at the SXSW film festival for his movie “Shithouse,” Occidental College dropout Cooper Raiff is going to Sundance (virtually) with his second film, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” the Hollywood Reporter said. Unlike with “Shithouse” (which was filmed guerrilla-style in and around Eagle Rock and Highland Park, not always with filming permits), Raiff worked this time with a Netflix veteran and a production company that was co-founded by actress Dakota Johnson. “Cha Cha” is about a recent college graduate who works as a bar mitzvah party starter and befriends a young mother and her autistic daughter.

Railroad thieves

Lincoln Heights - Thefts from railcars have been increasing, perhaps by 160% since December 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported. Footage of packages all over the tracks in Lincoln Heights has even gained national attention - packages left behind after thieves apparently stole other items from a train, along a section of track where a train later derailed. It’s also attracting scavengers, picking up these leftover items.

Rising tensions

City Councilman Kevin de León is increasingly clashing with homeless advocates, the Los Angeles Times reported. After City Hall’s efforts to move homeless people from the streets into shelters, homeless advocates have accused City Councilman Kevin de León of a policy of “banishment.” The Dist. 14 Councilmember has responded that some activists are trying to convince homeless people to stay on the sidewalk, where they “have no plumbing, no heat, no services of any kind.”

Boyle Heights -- “Gentefied” - a series set in Boyle Heights - has not been renewed for a third season on Netflix, according to Deadline. The dramedy about East Los Angeles Latinos met with critical acclaim, but couldn't break into the Netflix Top 10 with the new season.

Branching out

Glassell Park -- The Cactus Store on Echo Park Avenue has developed a lot over the last seven years, according to Architectural Digest. Back when the store first opened in 2015, it didn’t even officially have a name. Now it officially does. It has also opened a location in New York City, and has expanded its services to include outdoor furniture and full-service landscape design that can go beyond cactus and succulents. In addition, the Glassell Park collective that runs the business is currently working on a nature show.