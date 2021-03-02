Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical reason, but he is in "good spirits," police said today.

According to an LAPD Twitter post, the 60-year-old Moore "was not feeling well and transported himself" to County-USC Medical Center on Monday.

An LAPD spokesperson declined to elaborate.

"He was admitted last night (Monday) for testing and observation," according to the department. "Chief Moore is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support. To respect his privacy, the department will not be commenting further."

Moore has been with the LAPD since 1981, progressively working his way up the ranks, becoming a deputy chief in 2004, then assistant chief in 2010. He became first assistant chief in 2016, and was sworn in as chief by Mayor Eric Garcetti on June 27, 2018.

Update: Moore was released from the hospital, the LAPD announced late Tuesday afternoon. But the department did not explain the reason for hospitalization.