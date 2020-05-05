A Los Angeles Police Department employee was struck with a rock and robbed this morning while running near the Police Academy.

The suspect, identified as Danny Ramirez, 28, of Los Angeles, allegedly assaulted the employee about 9:25 a.m. in a trail near the 800 block of West Academy Drive, in Elysian Park, according to Officer Mike Lopez.

Ramirez struck the employee's head with a rock and stole property, Lopez said.

He ran from the scene but was taken into custody and arrested for suspicion of robbery, according to Lopez.

The employee was treated at the scene for a head laceration. Information about whether the employee is an officer was not available from the LAPD.

However, ABC7 identified the employee as a sergeant.