The Los Angeles Police Department will shift half the detectives working in its community stations to daily patrol in order to ensure public peace.
Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement Monday evening, saying that the city's detectives will start working on the streets to "supplement our patrol officers."
Some detectives already are out there, the mayor said, to "make sure that any challenges that arise in our neighborhoods and grocery stores" are addressed and to help people feel secure.
LAPD Assistant Police Chief Robert Arcos said that at a minimum, that would provide at least 300 additional officers to patrol and potentially more, the Los Angeles Times reported.
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has already shifted deputies in other units to beat patrols to allow the department to patrol such places as Costco, which draw large crowds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.