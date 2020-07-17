For Angelenos who want their normal lives to resume, the last couple of weeks were a setback. If you didn’t manage to get a haircut or go to the gym during the recent grace period of liberation, that window has closed again. Also, you won’t be getting any professional tattoos in L.A. County for awhile. Looks like Shia LaBeouf got in just under the wire.

Here are some updates on COVID restrictions in Los Angeles.

Gym and Fitness Centers

Indoor fitness facilities are closed to the public once again. They may only be open if their operations are taken outdoors.

Hair Salons and Barbershops

All indoor operations are prohibited again. Services can be provided outdoors as permitted by the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, as well as local laws.

Offices

The most recent closure orders also apply to offices of "non critical sectors," meaning that many non-retail businesses will also have to close if they are not involved in some essential or critical business activity.

L.A. Schools

L.A. Unified said instruction will continue to be done off-campus when the semester begins in August. The classrooms themselves will remain closed. A recent poll indicated that 83% of instructors opposed returning to in-person classes.

Places of Worship

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor church services and other functions.

Personal Care Establishments

All indoor operations are prohibited. Services may be provided in outdoor areas, as permitted. But tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent makeup and piercing shops may not even operate outside. Aerosol generating procedures, such as steam or oxygen treatments, should be discontinued. Mobile or in-home personal care services are not allowed. Nor are facial massages that require the customer to remove their face coverings.

Public Swimming Pools

If you find a public swimming pool where you can still swim laps, you must maintain a six-foot distance from other lap swimmers. This may require limitations on the number of pool-goers who use a lane at one time. Water slides, rides or other water attractions at the pool are to remain closed.

Commercial Buildings

Owners of buildings are now required to ensure that the HVAC is in working condition.

Beaches

Since the July 4 weekend, the beaches have reopened. However, earlier restrictions still apply. Limit your time at the beach so others can enter without building a crowd. Gatherings are not allowed, including athletic competitions. Wear a face covering when you are not in the water.

Bars Wineries and Brewery Rooms

They’re still closed. Get your drink on elsewhere.