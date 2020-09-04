Barber shops and hair salons are opening again - but we've been here before. We'll see how long it lasts this time.

Here are some updates on that, as well as other changes for COVID restrictions in Los Angeles County.

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Hair salons and barbershops may open back up again for indoor service - but only at a maximum capacity of 25%. Otherwise, both services are encouraged to continue with outdoor service wherever possible.

Schools

K-6 schools will be allowed to reopen beginning Sept. 12. But only in a limited capacity. Small groups of children will be allowed to engage in in-person education. The number of students on campus must not exceed 10% of the total student body.

Swimming Pools (Public and Residential)

Only outdoor pools are open at this time. Indoor pools are closed.

Parking

Relaxed parking enforcement has been extended until Oct. 1.

Relaxed enforcement is extended for ...

Residential street sweeping

Expired registration

Overnight/Oversize parking districts

Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions

Ticket/tow for oversized/overnight parking

Enforcement continues for ...

Metered parking

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently-expired permit

Posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas

All posted Temporary No-Parking signs

Blocking emergency access areas

Colored curb zones

Parking restrictions for City-owned lots