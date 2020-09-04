Jumping into East LA swimming pool

The Atlantic Park pool may have been closed but that did not deter this guy seeking relief from the heat. He didn't even bother to take off his socks and mask.

Barber shops and hair salons are opening again - but we've been here before. We'll see how long it lasts this time.

Here are some updates on that, as well as other changes for COVID restrictions in Los Angeles County.

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Hair salons and barbershops may open back up again for indoor service - but only at a maximum capacity of 25%. Otherwise, both services are encouraged to continue with outdoor service wherever possible.

Schools

K-6 schools will be allowed to reopen beginning Sept. 12. But only in a limited capacity. Small groups of children will be allowed to engage in in-person education. The number of students on campus must not exceed 10% of the total student body.

Swimming Pools (Public and Residential)

Only outdoor pools are open at this time. Indoor pools are closed.

Parking

Relaxed parking enforcement has been extended until Oct. 1.

Relaxed enforcement is extended for ...

  • Residential street sweeping
  • Expired registration
  • Overnight/Oversize parking districts
  • Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions
  • Ticket/tow for oversized/overnight parking

Enforcement continues for ...

  • Metered parking
  • Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently-expired permit
  • Posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas
  • All posted Temporary No-Parking signs
  • Blocking emergency access areas
  • Colored curb zones
  • Parking restrictions for City-owned lots

