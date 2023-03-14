Gloria Molina, a pioneer Latina politician who served on the County Board of Supervisors for more than two decades following terms in the state Assembly and the L.A. City Council, announced today she is battling terminal cancer.
In a Facebook post, the 74-year-old Molina said she has been receiving treatment for three years, but that, "at this point, it is very aggressive."
"I've lived a long, fulfilling and beautiful life," Molina said in the post. "You should know that I'm not sad. I enter this transition in life feeling so fortunate. I have an amazing and caring family, wonderful friends, and worked with committed colleagues and a loyal team. Throughout my life I've had the support of many people."
Molina, who grew up in Pico Rivera and has lived in Mount Washington and El Sereno, was active in the early days of the Chicano movement, becoming an advocate for women's health issues, which she continued into her elected offices. At one point, she founded a Nurse Mentoring Program through local community colleges to address a nurse shortage.
She first won elective office in 1982, winning the 56th Assembly District seat and becoming the first Latina elected to that body.
She won the City Council's First District seat in 1987, and was elected to the Board of Supervisors from the county's First District in 1991, becoming the board's first Latina member. She served there until 2014. One year later, she and lost to incumbent José Huizar in the 14th Council District election.
Upon hearing the news of Molina's illness, Eunisses Hernandez, the current L.A. City Councilwoman from the First District, said in a statement to City News Service, "We stand on the shoulders of the giants who came before us and Supervisor Molina is one of a kind."
Hilda Solis, who succeeded Molina on the Board of Supervisors, said she will propose renaming Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles in Molina's honor. "Los Angeles is as great as it is because of her persistence and determination to fight for our most vulnerable communities," said Solis in a statement.
