A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Eight Sheriff's Deputies are suing the county over alleged harassment by the "Banditos" gang at the East L.A. sheriff station. The deputies, who were formerly assigned to the East Los Angeles Station, alleged they were pressured to quit their jobs or leave the station by members of the Banditos, a clique of mostly Latino deputies. The plaintiffs also allege that they were threatened and bullied in attempts to get them to conform to a "corrupt culture," that they were denied needed backup help on dangerous calls, and that they were "shaken down" and ordered to pay taxes to the gang. Some alleged they were hit and choked unconscious. The Eastsider

The driver of a van who followed an Occidental College student in her vehicle back to campus has been warned to stay away from the school. The female student said the male driver of a brown, late-model van began following her at about 6 p.m. near Eagle Rock Boulevard and Fair Park Avenue. After she parked on campus, the man tried to talk to her but she drove away. A short time afterward, a second female student reported that a man in a similar van stopped the vehicle on a campus road and stared at her. Police said it appeared no crime had been committed, but made contact with the van driver told him he was prohibited from returning to Oxy's campus. The Eastsider

After an uproar over a LAPD spy monitoring an anti-Trump group in Echo Park, the department will modify its policies on using informants inside churches, hospitals and law offices and within political groups. The decision to use informants in these kinds of places will now require approval from some of the department’s highest-ranking officers. The new process will ensure that "the benefit of the investigative technique is not outweighed by the potential loss of public trust,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. L.A. Times

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have now turned up in Los Feliz -- the first time the disease has been detected in that neighborhood this year. The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death in the most severe cases. The Eastsider

The little Japanese sandwich shop that opened last year on Sunset has been dubbed America's Best New Restaurant by Bon Appetit magazine. Konbi began attracting attention even before it opened, and since then has been praised by Food & Wine magazine and the L.A. Times. Like other critics before her, Bon Appetit's Julia Kramer noted the care and research the chefs put into their creations, saying there's "a palpable intensity to their level of study." She also described the process of buying a chocolate croissant as "Kafkaesque," but called it the best she'd ever eaten. Bon Appetit

Three people were injured in what police say was a gang-related shooting near Sunset and Rosemont. One of the victims is in critical condition. The other two victims were in stable condition. There is no description of the suspect or suspects or what prompted the shooting. The Eastsider

Homeless activists - who are opposed Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's proposal to prohibit sleeping on sidewalks near schools, parks and other sites - have mapped out the large stretches of sidewalks that would be off limits in central Echo Park. Advocates looked at a section of Sunset Boulevard where O'Farrell's field office is located. Separately, activists marched from Echo Park Lake to O’Farrell's field office and the nearby office of State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo to protest the sleeping restrictions and recent evictions under the Ellis Act. L.A. Times & Los Feliz Ledger

The city of Glendale has given up plans to expand operations at its Scholl Canyon Landfill, which borders Eagle Rock in some areas. This decision apparently just become public, although the decision was apparently made more than a year ago. Though officials once believed the landfill would reach capacity by 2021 or sooner, they now say it has about 10 years left. Glendale News-Press

A young father of two in Atwater Village is seeking a kidney donor. Seven years ago, when he was only 33, Ian DeLoach found out he had stage 3 kidney disease - possibly caused by unchecked high blood pressure. DeLoach now depends on dialysis until he finds a donor, who would have to have Type O blood. "I can wait for my name to come up on the list, which can be 8 to 10 years, or we can try to find my own private donor and that's what we're are trying to do," DeLoach said. ABC7

How can safety be improved along the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), which is notorious for its extremely short onramps and offramps? Caltrans has begun studying several possible alterations along a nearly 5-mile stretch, including lowering the speed limit to 45 miles per hour and reducing the parkway to two lanes in each direction. The state highway agency is now beginning a formal study of the environmental impact of the improvements and will be seeking responses from the public and other government agencies for what's formally called the Arroyo Seco Safety and Operational Enhancement Project. The Eastsider

The Mujeres Market - which began only about two years ago at the Eastside Café in El Sereno - has now had 28 installments across Southern California, as well as a pop-up in Albuquerque. It was set up as a place where people who identify as women of color, femmes of color, or queer or trans people of color can sell homemade or independently created products. The market originally grew out of Nalgona Positivity Pride, the Chicana body-positivity group - and in that spirit, the market doesn’t accept certain items for vending: any products that are culturally appropriated or fat-phobic, anything that promises weight loss, or any sage and palo santo. L.A. Times The eastbound 10 Freeway offramp at State Street near L.A. County USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights will be closed for several evenings, as crews repair a bridge rail and install signs, according to Caltrans. The state highway agency also said that sections of State Street will also be closed but at least one lane northbound and southbound will remain open at all times. The Eastsider