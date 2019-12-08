A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

L.A. County buried 1,460 people who died in 2016 but whose remains went unclaimed by relatives or loved ones. Supervisor Janice Hahn called for a moment of silence in memory of the dead during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. The bodies were buried in a mass grave Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery in Boyle Heights. The county generally holds the cremated remains for three years before burial to allow family members and loved ones a chance to claim the remains. The county has been conducting burials of the unclaimed dead since 1896. The Eastsider

The construction team building the 6th Street Bridge team in Boyle Heights includes more women than any other commercial project in Los Angeles. That's 15 women out of a team of 170. "There’s been jobs where there’s been 800 guys and one female — and I’ve been the only female," said crew-member Rosa Garcia. "This is the first project that I walked on to where I couldn’t believe how many women I saw." Los Angeles Times

Human remains have been discovered in Griffith Park. Investigators went to the area of Griffith Park Drive and Camp Road to look at remains that were reportedly discovered by a passerby. The remains appeared to be those of a man in his 40s or 50s, possibly white or Hispanic, and may have been dismembered by animals, he said. Police have preliminarily classified the case as "a potential homicide investigation." The Eastsider

The Griffith Parkline, the free weekend shuttle service, has begun service, rolling across the city's largest park, with stops at the Griffith Observatory, L.A. Zoo and numerous other spots. The Eastsider

Plans are in place to extract and treat methane gas emitted from the dormant Cogen Landfill. The landfill is in neighboring Monterey Park but two monitoring wells would be located in City Terrace. L.A. County

The LAPD has posted bodycam and dashboard cam videos of an Oct. 22 officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights on Gless Street. The video shows an officer bleeding after being shot in the leg. The suspect, 29-year-old Rudolfo Coleman, was apprehended two days later and faces multiple charges, including the attempted murder of a police officer. YouTube

$2.2 million has been awarded to the city for a 2.2-mile, multi-use path along the Atwater Village side of the L.A. River, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. It's a project that Atwater Village and river activists have been working on for several years. The Eastsider

The L.A. Times came up with a list of 50 Songs for a New L.A., which included a few pieces that refer to our area. For Echo Park, there's "Echo Park" by Ximena Sarinana, "Susan's House" by Eels (which contains a very specific set of directions to Eels founder Mark Everett's former home), and a song about Scott Avenue -- though the track is named "Scott Street" -- by Phoebe Bridgers and Marshall. For Silver Lake, Ariel Pink's "Put Your Number In My Phone" includes the line, "We met at the taco truck in Silverlake" - something we've all done. L.A. Times

Renovation of the North Central Animal Services Center in Lincoln Heights will be finished almost a year behind schedule. But at least they are moving ahead. The $19-million project was originally slated for completion in August 2019, but is now predicted to end in June 2020. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Engineering blamed multiple construction issues related to the poor soil conditions in the underlying landfill, broken sewer piping, and other complications. Upon completion, the shelter will have a larger community veterinary clinic, a community room for meetings and activities and repairs to a sinking foundation. The Eastsider

Godfrey Santos Plata is making a bid to become the first out immigrant elected to the California Legislature. Santos is running for the state's 53rd Assembly District seat, which includes Boyle Heights and East Hollywood, as well as Koreatown, Downtown, Little Tokyo, MacArthur Park, and Pico Union. He's challenging Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), who has already secured the endorsement of the state Democratic Party. Bay Area Reporter

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman announced she will be running for a third term. The Democrat represents the 43rd District, which includes Silver Lake and Los Feliz, as well as Glendale, Burbank and the Hollywood Hills. The former Glendale City Council member and film industry executive gained national attention recently for authoring a statewide ban on new animal fur products. Heading into the future, Friedman has said she’ll be prioritizing homelessness and affordable housing. Los Angeles Times

Campaign donations to elected city officials or candidates for municipal office are now barred for developers who have project applications pending at City Hall. The City Council approved the proposal from David Ryu, who represents Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake. Some council members, however, said they were concerned the ordinance wouldn't restrict contributions to independent campaign committees, which can be clandestine and more difficult to track. "When it comes to campaign finance reform, all we're doing is feeding a vitamin C tablet to someone with pneumonia until we do full public financing (of campaigns)," said Councilman Mike Bonin. The Eastsider

Voters will decide next March whether property owners in East L.A. would have to pay a parcel tax to support an upgrade to county fire services. The Eastsider

Part of the trailer and cab of a big rig were left hanging off a bridge in East Los Angeles, after jackknifing on the transition road from the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway. The crash was reported about 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, but it was unclear what caused the crash. The driver was not injured, NBC4 reported. The Eastsider

A visit to Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop in Los Feliz, which looks like it materialized straight out of the 1950s. The owner, Todd Lahman, talks about his long relationship with the shop, the changes along Hollywood Boulevard, and the luxuries of a straight-razor shave. The Eastsider

The bureau in charge of handling illegal dumping and trash around homeless encampments has been asked to justify its work. City Council President-Elect Nury Martinez said she had concerns about the Comprehensive Cleaning and Rapid Engagement, or CARE, and CARE-Plus teams because of the visible debris lining the city's streets, which she said has been a particular nuisance to residents of the San Fernando Valley. The teams were increased and deployed in October, and they did proactive work before then. "How can we have deployed this new program, basically to make you think that things were going to improve, but when you drive my district I actually think it's actually gotten worse than it was several months ago," Martinez said. The Eastsider

The sister of Sarah Marchain talks about the 25-year old woman who was found dead last October in a homeless encampment under the 2 Freeway in Eagle Rock. Sarah was "a great person who suffered from Type 1 diabetes while struggling with homelessness," said her older sister, Lisita Marchain. Boulevard Sentinel