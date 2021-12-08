News & Notes items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Glassell Park - We've all seen supply chain problems ignite inflation. But what if you can’t control your own prices? So it is with CalOx, which provides medical gases like oxygen and nitrogen to hospitals and clinics. Owner Steve Yaeger told Spectrum News that Medicare-fixed prices are not keeping up with this year's inflation. “You can try to be as efficient as you possibly can, but when a container goes from $2,000 to rent to get product over from overseas up to $20,000, that cost is pushed down to us.” (We profiled CalOx last year.)

East Los Angeles - The Virgen de Guadalupe procession returned to Cesar Chavez Avenue after taking last year off, the L.A. Times reported. There were only 20 floats, about half as in 2019. But the event has survived into its 90th year, honoring of Mary, mother of Jesus. “Last year took a toll, and many parishioners and archdiocese folks I’ve spoken to said they wanted to come back to East Los Angeles,” said Humberto Ramos, one of the parade directors. “They were really excited, so we got to work.”

Lincoln Heights - Imagine 3-D printing. With candy. The L.A. Times visited Sugar Lab’s factory/studio, in an industrial area. Chefs create custom candies and other treats by running powdered sugar and other ingredients through 3-D printer technology. Results include peppermint-flavored latte cups, tart lime-and-salt luchador masks filled with caramelized-pineapple ganache, and bon-bons shaped like cans of craft beer.

Echo Park - Jesse Jaramillo, an artist at El Clásico Tattoo on Sunset Boulevard, is profiled in LA Taco. What caught their attention was the time he held a secret tattoo party at a Harvard University radio station. “We have to teach ourselves ethnic studies—ethnic studies for us by us,” Jaramillo told LA Taco, “which is what this tattoo party was: a celebration of our culture on our terms, without the institution’s permission.”