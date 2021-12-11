News & Notes items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Death Update

Lincoln Heights: An autopsy of the woman found in the trunk of a car last week revealed no evidence of injuries or trauma, said LAPD homicide detective Alex Abundis. He said the cause of death remains undetermined as the coroner awaits toxicology results. A relative and coroner records identified the victim as 28-year-old Erica Garcia of East LA. Her family has set up a fundraiser to cover her funeral.

Road Rage

Atwater Village: ABC7 says that a shooting at Dover Street and Edenhurst Avenue last month was apparently a case of road rage. Shots rang out in the wake of an argument, and motorist Ricardo Maciel said his windshield was hit by a gun shot. So was a nearby home. But no one was injured.

School upgrade

East Los Angeles: Garfield High's athletics fields will receive about $8.5 million in improvements, according to school board member Mónica García. Upgrades include synthetic turf, goal posts, a scoreboard, a rubberized running track, fencing, furnishings and fixtures.

Xmas trees

Glassell Park: The Mount Eagle Christmas Tree Lot on Eagle Rock Boulevard is among the L.A. Times’ “23 places across Southern California to pick up the perfect Christmas tree.” Mount Eagle offers Douglas, Noble and Nordmann firs.

York Park

Highland Park: Many locals worry about potential toxic soil at York Park, which opened six years ago on the site of an old gas station, L.A. Taco reported. A 2011 government water quality report said the site didn't threaten the public, and city agencies said the same thing recently. However, the neighborhood council wants more testing, and some residents are raising money to do the same.

Legal action

Echo Park: A woman is suing the LAPD over injuries she sustained while watching protests last March, the Los Angeles Times reported. Becca Standt was in an alley behind her home during demonstrations over the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment when she said LAPD officers charged through, and struck her without warning. She said they pushed her onto the ground, and would not let her up, causing her to sustain head injuries.

ARRAY Day

Echo Park: Friday was ARRAY Day in L.A. So says a proclamation by Councilmember Gil Cedillo to honor the 10th anniversary of the film distribution and media company founded by Ava DuVernay. Her organization and nonprofit showcases and supports the work of women and people of color.

Toy Drive

Los Feliz: Gelson's is holding its annual holiday toy drive through Dec. 19 to benefit disadvantaged children. Customers can deposit toys in the red bins at its market at 2725 Hyperion Avenue.

Church fundraiser

Boyle Heights: Konko Church of Los Angeles seeks donations to repair damage caused by two separate arson fires this year. Rafu Shimpo