The U.S. House of Representatives today approved The Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, including portions of Griffith Park, Elysian Park and stretches of the L.A. River and Arroyo Seco. A version of the bill introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff is now working its way through the U.S. Senate

Authorities have identified the victim of Tuesday's deadly shooting in Highland Park as 38-year-old Alex Ramirez. More details coming soon.

Federal agents say the have busted a drug trafficking ring that allegedly operated out of a storefront in the Lincoln Heights and other parts of L.A. Here's the story.

Echo Park resident Cecilia Cabello is included in a New York Times story about efforts by Democratic presidential candidates to win over Latino voters. The former member of the L.A. Board of Public Works is now running the California operations for the Pete Buttigieg campaign.

We told you earlier this month that The Park restaurant in Echo Park would be closing this March, with the owner signing off with poem by Robert Frost. Now Eater LA identifies the new owners who plan to offer “reasonable prices and genuine hospitality.”

Police are asking the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning on Fountain Avenue near Hollywood Presbyterian hospital in East Hollywood.

There are unconfirmed reports on social media about shots fired at or near the Hermon Dog Park. Checking with LAPD to see if they have any info. Update: LAPD says one man was shot dead.

Homeless rights activists, clean up crews and news crews are at Echo Park Lake this morning in what has become a recurring demonstration against the cleanup of the lakeside homeless encampment. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's office put out a statement earlier this week about scheduled clean up.