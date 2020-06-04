The Los Angeles Department of Public Works said Wednesday that its staff and hundreds of volunteers collected nearly 400 tons of trash between Friday and Tuesday, after protests against police brutality.

"This has been a huge undertaking, and I want to thank our employees and the community members who joined us in cleaning up our city," said Los Angeles Board of Public Works President Kevin James.

Public Works crews have also been removing graffiti.

The Bureau of Sanitation and Environment removed "bulky" items, some that were illegally dumped on the streets or in trash bins in areas identified by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The bureau's crews collected 395 tons of trash, rocks, bricks, bulky and burnt materials using nearly 100 heavy-equipment units and trucks each day.

The Bureau of Streets Services removed more than 400 cubic yards of waste and debris from sidewalks and streets, and assisted businesses with cleanup, along with street sweeping where needed.

The Office of Community Beautification dispatched numerous graffiti removal contracting crews, which removed 112,555 square feet of graffiti from 2,477 locations, Public Works stated.

People can call 311, email 311@lacity.org or use the MyLA311 app for non-emergency services to report graffiti, waste, debris, bulky items and other services.