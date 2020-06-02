With overnight curfews lifted, protesters decrying the death of George Floyd marched peacefully through the streets of Venice early this morning, beginning what will likely be another day of heightened law-enforcement tensions across Los Angeles.

The marchers, about 150 strong, chanted as they walked on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Main Street and Lincoln Boulevard, ultimately converging at Abbot Kinney and Venice Boulevard. Police kept watch on the march, which passed by multiple businesses on trendy Abbot Kinney that were boarded up in an effort to thwart looters.

As of mid-morning, however, there were no reports of any looting or disruptions associated with the march one day after looters hit Hollywood and North Hollywood. The sheriff's department set up barricades blocking access roads into the adjacent Marina del Rey area.

The procession began shortly after a countywide curfew was lifted at 6 a.m., and hours after hundreds of arrests were made in Hollywood, Westwood and the San Fernando Valley, mostly for people ignoring the county and city curfews as they continued protesting.

A short time later, a group organized by the Baptist Ministers Conference of Southern California and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference gathered outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters downtown, then moved outside nearby City Hall.

Mayor Garcetti joins protestors

Several police officers were seen mingling with the demonstrators, shaking hands and taking photos, and a line of officers even dropped to a knee with the group as a sign of solidarity. Mayor Eric Garcetti also joined the group, also taking a knee an expressing support for their movement.

"A black face should not be a sentence to die, nor to be homeless, nor to be sick, nor to be under-employed, nor to be under-educated," he said. "We need a country that listens."

Some tense moments in Hollywood

Another major demonstration began at noon in Hollywood, organized by Southland high school students and promoted by rapper YG. That gathering quickly attracted thousands of marchers.

A large police and National Guard presence was on hand monitoring the situation, as the marchers circled blocks in the Hollywood area chanting slogans and carrying signs. Police were blocking entrances to the Hollywood (101) Freeway to prevent protesters from going onto the freeway, as some did Monday on the San Diego (405) Freeway near Wilshire Boulevard.

LA Metro announced that Red and Purple Line trains were skipping the Pershing Square, Civic Center, 7th/Metro, Hollywood/Vine, Hollywood/Western and Hollywood/Highland stations due to the ongoing protests.

Shortly after noon, the gathering had split into two marches of at least several hundred people, both peaceful. One group marched to Las Palmas and turned south, while another group was headed east on Hollywood Boulevard. A heavy police presence was on hand monitoring the situation, as the marchers continued circling blocks in the Hollywood area.

One group eventually made its way to Santa Monica Boulevard. By 1:30 p.m. a few thousand people were marching in Hollywood, with a National Guard contingent staged at Hollywood and Vine Street.

A around 2:30 p.m., police fired flash-bang rounds to disburse protesters at Hollywood and Ivar Avenue, where KTLA5 reported three unspecified arrests.

Some of the crowd came out for a noon march organized by 17-year-old Cleo Riley, student body president at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles and the founder of Students For Floyd. Riley had said she expected students to come from throughout the greater Los Angeles area to gather at noon at Hollywood and Vine for a peaceful demonstration.

Riley -- who is wrapping up her last day of school as a junior at Immaculate Heart High -- told City News Service that she believes it is "important to show there can be peace .... I hope it brings actual change in our legislative system and our government," Riley said a few hours before the planned demonstration. "

LAPD arrests 2,700

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission that 2,700 arrests had been made since the protests began last week, the vast majority of them for violating curfew. About 10% of the arrests were for looting. He also said more than 60 LAPD vehicles had been damaged during protests, including some that were burned.

KTLA reported that on Monday the Hollywood Division alone made a single-day record 585 arrests, including 20 for looting, and impounded 50 vehicles. The rest of the arrests were largely for curfew violations.

Several dozen protesters gathered for a demonstration mid-morning Tuesday in Little Tokyo downtown, and while participants blocked an intersection, there were no other major disruptions. A crowd also gathered outside LAPD headquarters downtown, while the city Police Commission held a meeting via teleconference. Several police officers were seen mingling with the demonstrators, shaking hands and taking photos.

Another major demonstration is scheduled for noon Tuesday in Hollywood, organized by Southland high school students. That march is scheduled to begin at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

Toriumi Plaza in Little Tokyo has filled with about 300 clergy and other people protesting the murder of #GeorgeFloyd and police violence. Local businesses are still boarding up windows as the rally heads to @LAPDHQ pic.twitter.com/snMizJrebg — Martín Macías Jr. (@_mxmmedia) June 2, 2020

Calm and peaceful protest in Venice right now pic.twitter.com/dkIZfiro92 — miketanaka (@miketanaka) June 2, 2020