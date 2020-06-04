One day after being sued over the imposition of curfews, officials from the county and city of Los Angeles today said there are no plans to enact another one tonight. However, two smaller cities said they will continue to impose curfews.

In Los Angeles, county-wide curfews were declared Sunday night and every night since then in response to looting and vandalism connected to demonstrations. But protests have been relatively peaceful during the past two days.

"Angelenos are rallying around powerful and peaceful demonstrations against racial injustice," L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement announcing there will be no curfew tonight. "We remain committed to protecting the right of all people to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of protesters, businesses, residents, families and our entire community."

Earlier today, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his agency would not enforce any more curfews.

"Based upon current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will no longer enforce a curfew," he said in a statement. "Other jurisdictions are free to make their own decisions."

Los Angeles County officials confirmed via Twitter that "the county does not plan to issue a countywide curfew tonight."

The announcements, however, do not preclude individual cities from enacting curfews, and at least two have already done so.

Beverly Hills and Santa Clarita will both enact curfews at 6 p.m., continuing until 6 a.m. Friday. Social media chatter has circulated for several days about possible protests in Valencia/Santa Clarita Thursday and Friday. Westfield Valencia Town Center mall even delayed its planned reopening next week until Monday due to anticipated marches.

The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit late Wednesday against the city and county of Los Angeles, calling the curfews that have been issued over the past several days "draconian" and unconstitutional. The suit was filed on behalf of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles, protesters, journalists and others.

ACLU claims in the lawsuit that the curfews are a violation of the First Amendment because they suppress all political protest in the evening hours. The suit also contends restrictions against movement outside of working hours is a violation of the Constitution's protection of freedom of movement.

On Wednesday, county Supervisor Janice Hahn questioned the need for them to continue.

"I believe the curfews in L.A. County were needed Sunday night and Monday night," Hahn tweeted Wednesday. "But now it seems like they are being used to arrest peaceful protesters."