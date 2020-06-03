Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles again today to decry police brutality and condemn the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and Los Angeles County imposed another curfew, but pushed it back by three hours.

There were no immediate reports of any violence or property damage resulting from the protests, which appeared to be carried on peacefully.

It was the fourth straight day the county has imposed a curfew, but tonight's restrictions won't take effect until 9 p.m., and will expire at 5 a.m. Thursday. The previous countywide curfews lasted from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city of Los Angeles also issued a curfew order, which mirrors the county's hours, beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

Most cities in the area were also adhering to the county's curfew hours, but Culver City will impose a curfew at 6 p.m., while Beverly Hills imposed one at 1 p.m. in the business district, and it will expand citywide at 4 p.m. Beverly Hills has already announced another curfew that will take effect at 6 p.m. Thursday and continue until 6 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, more protests were held across the Southland.

West Hollywood & Hollywood

At noon, hundreds of people gathered at Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards for a rally organized by the LGBTQ community in support of Black Lives Matter.

Participants peacefully stood on sidewalks on all four corners of the intersection, holding signs and flags, although the gathering eventually spilled into the street as the crowd swelled to more than 1,000. At one point, hundreds of protests were seen lying in the street and taking part in several minutes of silence.

The group marched to Robertson Boulevard and back, then later marched again on a circular route through the heart of Hollywood. The group then splintered, with some marching back west into West Hollywood, while hundreds more walked south to Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence in Hancock Park.

Downtown L.A.

In downtown Los Angeles, hundreds of protesters again amassed outside City Hall, but by early afternoon, the crowd moved around the corner to the office of District Attorney Jackie Lacey. Members of Black Lives Matter have been holding weekly protests outside Lacey's office for more than a year, condemning what they see as her failure to prosecute police officers accused of misconduct.

The downtown crowd swelled dramatically, with a mass of humanity packing Civic Center streets. Shortly after 6 pm a huge throng of protesters headed south on Spring Street.

Lacey, appearing on ABC7 Wednesday afternoon, insisted her office has not been soft on police. She said the District Attorney's Office "under my leadership has actually prosecuted more than 20 officers for use of force."

"I'm the only prosecutor in the state who currently has an officer- involved shooting case filed and pending," she said. "And so while it may seem like things are not happening, they actually are.

"... Each case is different. They can't lump all the cases into the same category as the one we are experiencing now," Lacey said.

La Verne & Downey

A smaller march and rally was held in La Verne, with about 300 people marching -- joined by city officials and police. Another march was held in Downey, with police also keeping a close eye on the activity.

Long Beach & South Bay

At least two protests were held in Long Beach, along with one in Warner Center. In Redondo Beach, several dozen protests peacefully gathered in front of the South Bay Galleria and held up signs and chanted slogans.

Orange County

A large march was held Wednesday morning in Anaheim, and multiple gatherings were being held Wednesday afternoon in Newport Beach.