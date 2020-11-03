Welcome to Election Day!

This is our live blog of Election Day news, happenings and information. It will be updated as needed. Contact us with any tips and photos.

The polls closed at 8 pm after voting went relatively smoothly across L.A., with so far no major reports of vote center problems or civil disturbances.

Nearly 3 million votes have already been counted as election officials say the turnout could exceed 70%. But keep in mind that the process of counting and verifying votes is expected to take up to several weeks.

We are paying particular attention to the most competitive local contest on the Eastside, the Council District 4 race between incumbent David Ryu and challenger Nithya Raman. So far, with more than 100,000 ballots tabulated, Raman is leading Ryu.

Nearly 3 million votes counted

Posted @ 9:24 PM

Thanks to early voting, LA County election results now reflect nearly 2,899,394 ballots cast by mail or during the 10-day early voting period at vote centers. That's a huge number of ballots to have been reported so early on election night.

Incumbents dominate early results in congressional races

Posted @ 9:12 PM

Incumbents are holding comfortable leads in several congressional races. Incumbent Democrat Rep Adam B. Schiff (whose 28th District includes all or portions of Atwater Village, Echo Park and Silver Lake) leads with 75.70% of the vote compared to Republican Eric Early with 24.30%. In the 34th District (which includes Eagle Rock), incumbent Jimmy Gomez has garnered 52.32% of the vote compared to 47.68% for David Kim.

In East LA, Democratic incumbent Lucille Roybal-Allard has 75.10% of the vote compared to Republican challenger C. Antonio Delgado, who has 24.90% of the vote. We profiled Delgado's long-shot campaign last week.

Gascon ahead of Lacey in early results

Posted @ 8:50 pm

Early vote totals show challenger George Gascon leading in the race for Los Angeles County district attorney, with 56.78% of the vote over incumbent Jackie Lacey's 43.22%. These totals represent more than 2 million votes, with record numbers of vote-by-mail and early ballots already counted.

-- City News Service

First LA County results posted - Raman leads Ryu

Posted @ 8:31 pm

The first batch of results in the LA Council District 4 race show challenger Nithya Raman ahead of incumbent David Ryu: 53.18% to 46.82% based on vote-by-mail ballots. The district includes parts of Los Feliz and Silver Lake. Here's a full story with more details.

Unlawful assembly declared at Staples Center

Posted @ 8:22 pm

The Los Angeles Police Department has declared an unlawful assembly at Staples Center, where anti-Jackie Lacey demonstrators were gathering at Pico Boulevard and Figueroa Street. "At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer," the LAPD says on Twitter.

-- City News Service

L.A. County voter turnout could top 70%

Posted @ 7:35 pm

More than 215,000 voters cast ballots before 5 p.m. Tuesday at county polling places, adding to a record number of votes already cast through the mail and early voting. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said roughly 2.7 million vote-by-mail ballots had already been received and an additional 550,000 ballots or so were cast during the 10-day early voting period.

During an early Tuesday evening call with reporters, Logan said voter turnout stood at about 60% and growing, with a traditional surge of voters expected in the final three hours before the polls closed. Logan said he expected turnout would ultimately exceed the total in the 2016 presidential election, which was 69.45%.

"We won't know the full impact of the vote-by-mail process for the next couple of days, because we're going to have all of the ballots that are being walked into vote centers today, all of those returned at drop boxes and all of those that are even being dropped off at the postal service today," Logan said. "But all indications are that we're going to have a healthy voter turnout in this election, I suspect higher than what we saw four years ago."

Logan reminded voters that anyone in line at a polling place by 8 p.m. would have the opportunity to cast a ballot. He urged voters to check wait times at various voting centers on the county's website at lavote.net, the vast majority of which seemed to be reporting waits of less than 15 minutes Tuesday evening.

-- City News Service

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Voting amid mariachis and streakers at Dodger Stadium

Posted @ 6:27 pm

Who says casting your ballot should be a serious and sober affair? Here's what was going on today at the Dodger Stadium vote center: "A mariachi band was playing in front of a disaster relief group handing out free food when two bare-cheeked streakers in American flag jock straps ran up, trailing their own camera crew." And there's more in the L.A. Times.

Early voting means early results from nearly 2 million L.A. County ballots

Posted @ 5:38 pm

Because the county mailed ballots to every registered voter and offered early voting, a record number of ballots will be part of the initial counts reported after the polls close, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.

A tally of all vote-by-mail ballots -- including those deposited in drop boxes -- received prior to the Saturday before Election Day will be released within 30 minutes of the polls closing. A short time later, a tally is expected to be released of all in-person ballots cast at vote centers ahead of Election Day.

"That first return is likely to include as many as 2 million ballots. The highest we've ever had in a first return in our first report in a past election was in 2016 with about 508,000, so what you are going to see in that first report of vote totals tonight is a much larger sampling of the entirety of LA County and the electorate in LA County," Logan said, noting that there are 5.7 million registered voters in the county.

Still, officially certified election results will take time to tally.

"There will still be a considerable number of ballots remaining to be counted after tonight, and that will include the vote-by-mail ballots that are returned in drop boxes, returned in the mail today, and in subsequent days, as well as vote-by-mail ballots that are dropped off at the vote centers during the voting period today," Logan said. "We still have several days and weeks even ahead to go through and ensure that every valid vote is counted in this election prior to the point at which we will certify the election."

Officials have 30 days after the election to tally all ballots and certify the results.

-- City News Service

What you can't bring to a protest -- according to the LAPD

Posted at 4:32 pm

The long list of items prohibited at public demonstrations and protests now includes laser pointers.

Effective today, November 3rd, 55.07 LAMC has been amended to include laser pointers or laser-style devices to the list of prohibited items while attending or participating in any public demonstration, rally, protest, picket line or public assembly. A violation is a misdemeanor. pic.twitter.com/ZjBaDZhbxB — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 3, 2020

LAPD on tactical alert

Posted 4:23 pm

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert this afternoon as a precaution "to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of election day activities," the department said, but it stressed that there is no specific incident that triggered the alert.

A tactical alert means that officers are kept on the job beyond the end of their shifts.

A protest was scheduled through this afternoon and evening at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles, where anti-Trump demonstrators will be watching election results and taking to the streets "to stop Trump stealing the election," according to Refuse Fascism Los Angeles.

Pro-Trump supporters were demonstrating at Beverly Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to Beverly Hills police, who said the protest was peaceful as of 2:30 p.m.

Things going smoothly at LA polls this morning

Posted @ 2:38 pm

More than 76,000 voters cast ballots this morning at Los Angeles polling places, adding to a record number of votes already cast through the mail and early voting.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said those 76,000 votes cast in the four hours after the polls opened will be counted on top of 2.6 million vote-by-mail ballots that were returned as of Monday and more than 535,000 ballots cast during the 10-day early voting period.

Logan said things were running smoothly at the 793 county polling places, where steady streams of voters did not experience wait times longer than 15 minutes, but he said he hopes voters don't delay in case those wait times increase closer to the 8 p.m. poll closing time. Current wait times are available on the LAVotes.net website.

-- City News Service