Welcome to Election Day!

This is our live blog of Election Day news, happenings and information. It will be updated as needed. Contact us with any tips and photos.

Voting has gone relatively smoothly today across L.A., with so far no major reports of vote center problems or civil disturbances. Polls close at 8 pm.

Early voting means early results from nearly 2 million L.A. County ballots

Posted @ 5:38 pm

Because the county mailed ballots to every registered voter and offered early voting, a record number of ballots will be part of the initial counts reported after the polls close, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.

A tally of all vote-by-mail ballots -- including those deposited in drop boxes -- received prior to the Saturday before Election Day will be released within 30 minutes of the polls closing. A short time later, a tally is expected to be released of all in-person ballots cast at vote centers ahead of Election Day.

"That first return is likely to include as many as 2 million ballots. The highest we've ever had in a first return in our first report in a past election was in 2016 with about 508,000, so what you are going to see in that first report of vote totals tonight is a much larger sampling of the entirety of LA County and the electorate in LA County," Logan said, noting that there are 5.7 million registered voters in the county.

Still, officially certified election results will take time to tally.

"There will still be a considerable number of ballots remaining to be counted after tonight, and that will include the vote-by-mail ballots that are returned in drop boxes, returned in the mail today, and in subsequent days, as well as vote-by-mail ballots that are dropped off at the vote centers during the voting period today," Logan said. "We still have several days and weeks even ahead to go through and ensure that every valid vote is counted in this election prior to the point at which we will certify the election."

Officials have 30 days after the election to tally all ballots and certify the results.

-- City News Service

What you can't bring to a protest -- according to the LAPD

Posted at 4:32 pm

The long list of items prohibited at public demonstrations and protests now includes laser pointers.

Effective today, November 3rd, 55.07 LAMC has been amended to include laser pointers or laser-style devices to the list of prohibited items while attending or participating in any public demonstration, rally, protest, picket line or public assembly. A violation is a misdemeanor. pic.twitter.com/ZjBaDZhbxB — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 3, 2020

LAPD on tactical alert

Posted 4:23 pm

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert this afternoon as a precaution "to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of election day activities," the department said, but it stressed that there is no specific incident that triggered the alert.

A tactical alert means that officers are kept on the job beyond the end of their shifts.

A protest was scheduled through this afternoon and evening at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles, where anti-Trump demonstrators will be watching election results and taking to the streets "to stop Trump stealing the election," according to Refuse Fascism Los Angeles.

Pro-Trump supporters were demonstrating at Beverly Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to Beverly Hills police, who said the protest was peaceful as of 2:30 p.m.

Things going smoothly at LA polls this morning

Posted @ 2:38 pm

More than 76,000 voters cast ballots this morning at Los Angeles polling places, adding to a record number of votes already cast through the mail and early voting.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said those 76,000 votes cast in the four hours after the polls opened will be counted on top of 2.6 million vote-by-mail ballots that were returned as of Monday and more than 535,000 ballots cast during the 10-day early voting period.

Logan said things were running smoothly at the 793 county polling places, where steady streams of voters did not experience wait times longer than 15 minutes, but he said he hopes voters don't delay in case those wait times increase closer to the 8 p.m. poll closing time. Current wait times are available on the LAVotes.net website.

-- City News Service