Here's a rundown of the news and information related to the civil unrest and violence connected to the George Floyd protests. Updated as needed. Email your tips to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com or submit them here.

Downtown Faceoff

Protesters massed in front of the Spring Street entrance to L.A. City Hall shortly before 8 pm have shifted their position about 200 feet to confront the National Guard troops positioned with LAPD to protect the building. Demonstrators are verbally confronting troops but the situation has not escalated into violence.

LA city hall today pic.twitter.com/9ULMJkHLv2 — lotus (@liIbabyluna) June 1, 2020

Curfew Confusion

Much of Los Angeles will spend Sunday night under a curfew, but what time it starts has been a source of confusion. Culver City and Santa Monica announced curfews that started at 4 pm while the cities of Long Beach, Los Angeles and Pasadena said their curfew would begins at 8 p.m. But late in the afternoon the County of Los Angeles announced a curfew that begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 6 am Monday. It now appears that most cities in the county are going with the 6 pm curfew start time.

National Guard Arrives in Force

Roughly 1,000 guard personnel were deployed after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday for all of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he hopes the deployment will be a "very short visit," but there is no fixed timeline.

National Guard Refuels in Echo Park

Several National Guard vehicles were spotted at a Union 76 at Alvarado Street and Sunset Boulevard.

This is Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park right now! pic.twitter.com/QbNQP3efEN — Winter Dunn (@wintersayschill) May 31, 2020

Downtown protest in works

Protestors are gathering near Pershing Square in Downtown L.A., reports City News Service. Metro has closed the Pershing Square subway station.

Echo Park Lake demonstration

Chants of "No Peace, No Justice" could be heard this afternoon during a demonstration at Echo Park Lake.

Trouble in Santa Monica

Police are telling to stay away from Downtown Santa Monica after some looting broke out in the wake of what many had described as a peaceful protest march and demonstration. All I-10 and PCH off-ramps into Santa Monica are now closed by the CHP.

Metro Apology & Reimbursement

Metro apologized for suspending bus and train riders after a curfew was declared. The agency offered to reimburse those who ended up taking a ride-share or taxi to complete their trip. It's not clear how the agency will respond to another curfew that will be imposed beginning at 8 pm today.

Good morning. First and foremost, Metro would like to apologize to transit customers who were stranded as a result of the suspension of transit services on Saturday night. — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) May 31, 2020

Arrests & Injuries

The LAPD said it arrested an estimated 398 people on Saturday on charges including burglary, looting, vandalism, failure to disperse and numerous curfew violations. Five officers were injured and two were hospitalized. Injuries ranged from contusions and broken bones to a fractured skull.

Curfew Extended

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced another curfew throughout the city from 8 p.m. tonight to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

COVID 19 Testing

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says some COVID-19 testing sites may not open Monday for safety reasons, but the city's largest site at Dodger Stadium will remain open.

Target Closures

The retailer closed 19 stores across L.A. and Orange Counties. The stores in Eagle Rock and Glassell Park remained open but their hour may be reduced today.

Looting in Echo Park

Video of looters hitting a phone store in Echo Park. The break-in of the Sunset Boulevard store took place several hours after curfew went into effect.

LAPD Motorcycle Cop Meeting