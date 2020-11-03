Welcome to Election Day!

This is our live blog of Election Day-news, happenings and information. It will be updated as needed.  Contact us with any tips and photos.

Stocking up at the Atwater Village Costco

Posted at 1:15 PM

The Atwater Village Costco was a busy place on Tuesday morning.  Shoppers streamed out of the giant store with cars loaded with toilet paper, paper towels and bottled water.

There were no long lines but one shopper leaving the store noted a definite "sense of anxiety" among fellow customers.

A Costco employee said the store had been busier than normal for the past several days, which she said was not surprising given the upcoming election.

1 of 2

All calm the Echo Park Vote Center

Posted at 12:40 pm

The atmosphere was relaxed at the vote center at the Echo Community Center in Echo Park. There was no line to enter and only a few of the yellow-and-black voting machines set up on the gymnasium floor were being used. First-time voters were welcomed with cheers, said a vote center employee. 

1 of 2

Posters, Pictures & Politics: Signs of the 2020 election

Campaign posters and other political signage are nearly as common as Halloween decorations this year as the Nov. 3 election fast approaches. Here's a sample of those political promotions and activity from across the Eastside. 

Got a photo to share? Please submit it here.

1 of 12

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Load comments