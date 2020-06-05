L.A. County Supervisors are set to vote on a proposal to develop rules for protests, requiring social separation and other actions to protect demonstrators from the coronavirus.
The motion directs the Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the sheriff and all other local law enforcement agencies in the county, to immediately issue guidance on health and safety measures regarding issuing citations, transporting and detaining protesters, using face masks, deciding when to implement physical distancing and when to use tear gas.
L.A. officials have expressed concern about crowded demonstrations leading to a spike in coronavirus cases or becoming "super-spreader" events in where many people are infected.
"There's a lot of risk of these gatherings becoming super-spreader events -- that is events where a great deal of transmission of the COVID-19 virus is happening," county public health director Barbara Ferrer said earlier this week "We'll need to work together to prevent these events from resulting in many more people becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. Please care for and protect all of the people around you."
Ferrer and County Supervisor Kathryn Barger both noted that given the 14-day incubation period for the coronavirus, the effects of the mass protests on the county's COVID-19 crisis won't be known for weeks.
"My biggest concern now is ... in two to three weeks, what is going to happen based on the conduct of individuals over the weekend," Barger said. "And we don't know. And we're going to be watching very closely."
The motion, authored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, says that "Peaceful assembly is a cherished American right and we need policies and procedures that protect both protesters and law enforcement personnel. During the protests in Los Angeles over the last few days, not all law enforcement personnel were equipped with personal protective equipment. Protesters were detained without face masks and were not always able to maintain physical distancing. We must develop health policies and practices that reduce the risk of infection when people are exercising their First Amendment rights."
The board is scheduled to vote on the matter next Tuesday.
A photo gallery of the civil unrest triggered in Los Angeles by the death of a Minneapolis black man who died when he was pinned down by a white police officer.
1 of 28
National guard vehicles pass through Echo Park.
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
A large group of LAPD motorcycle officers gathered this morning, Sunday, May 31, in a parking lot outside of Dodger Stadium.
Photo by Eastsider reader
A long line of LAPD patrol vehicles lined up on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.
Photo by Eastsider reader
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Spotted at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
The marquee of The Satellite club in Silver Lake.
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Signs hanging from the Silver Lake Reservoir fence.
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
A Bureau of Street Services truck drives past a shattered window in the Fairfax District.
Bureau of Street Services
Department of Public Work crews and volunteers helped merchants clean up following looting in the Fairfax District.
Photo courtesy Bureau of Street Services
City crews clean up debris following protests and looting on Melrose Avenue.
Photo courtesy L.A. Bureau of Street Services
Protest outside L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020.
Photo courtesy Eastsider reader
A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.
Photo by Katrina Alexy
George Floyd protest at L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020
Photo courtesy Eastsider reader
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Store owners preparing for the worst on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Photo by Katrina Alexy
Eagle Rock protestors wearing face coverings
Photo by Brenda Rees
LAPD officers pack a vehicle passing through Echo Park.
Photo by Robin Blackman
Photo by Brenda Rees
Super A Foods on York Boulevard.
Photo by Brenda Rees
L.A. Police Museum is not taking any chances.
Photo by Brenda Rees
Motorists waiting to enter the coronavirus testing site in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.
Photo by Robin Blackman
Todd Lahman boards up his Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz.
Photo by Barry Lank
Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan in Echo Park.
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
