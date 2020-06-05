L.A. County Supervisors are set to vote on a proposal to develop rules for protests, requiring social separation and other actions to protect demonstrators from the coronavirus.

The motion directs the Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the sheriff and all other local law enforcement agencies in the county, to immediately issue guidance on health and safety measures regarding issuing citations, transporting and detaining protesters, using face masks, deciding when to implement physical distancing and when to use tear gas.

L.A. officials have expressed concern about crowded demonstrations leading to a spike in coronavirus cases or becoming "super-spreader" events in where many people are infected.

"There's a lot of risk of these gatherings becoming super-spreader events -- that is events where a great deal of transmission of the COVID-19 virus is happening," county public health director Barbara Ferrer said earlier this week "We'll need to work together to prevent these events from resulting in many more people becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. Please care for and protect all of the people around you."

Ferrer and County Supervisor Kathryn Barger both noted that given the 14-day incubation period for the coronavirus, the effects of the mass protests on the county's COVID-19 crisis won't be known for weeks.

"My biggest concern now is ... in two to three weeks, what is going to happen based on the conduct of individuals over the weekend," Barger said. "And we don't know. And we're going to be watching very closely."

The motion, authored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, says that "Peaceful assembly is a cherished American right and we need policies and procedures that protect both protesters and law enforcement personnel. During the protests in Los Angeles over the last few days, not all law enforcement personnel were equipped with personal protective equipment. Protesters were detained without face masks and were not always able to maintain physical distancing. We must develop health policies and practices that reduce the risk of infection when people are exercising their First Amendment rights."

The board is scheduled to vote on the matter next Tuesday.