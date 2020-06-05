At least nine separate protests against police brutality were scheduled for today, including demonstrations in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Dana Point, Downey and Santa Monica.
The protests, sparked by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota and long-simmering anger over instances of police brutality, begin as early as 8 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles and continue into the evening, with even the LAPD Chief Michel Moore hosting a vigil at the the police department headquarters at 6 pm.
Protesters with Justice L.A. will drop off roses at the Hall of Justice, 211 Temple St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to remember the first person to die from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County jail, the eight people who died in sheriff's department custody in 2019, the 941 people who died at the hands of police in the county since 2000 and the 12,000 people in Los Angeles County jails.
A protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter begins at 9 a.m. and will encourage protesters to lie down on the sand between the Venice and Santa Monica piers. Face masks are required for those attending.
Three events are scheduled at noon:
-- Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Black Lives Matter will stage a demonstration outside Los Angeles City Hall, 200 Spring St. Protesters are asked to bring masks, protective eye wear, water and snacks, organizers said.
-- A peaceful protest is scheduled to take place at Long Beach City College, 4901 E. Carson St.
-- Black Lives Matter will hold a protest at Northridge Park, 18300 Lemarsh St.
Protests at Downey and Santa Monica city halls are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Protesters at the Downey demonstration are asked to bring a mask and anyone found with objects that can be used to deface property or harm others will be asked to leave, organizers said.
A Black Lives Matter march in Dana Point from the Dana Point Harbor to Salt Creek Beach Park is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
An anti-police brutality protest at Harvey Milk Promenade Park at 185 E. Third St. in Long Beach is scheduled for 5 p.m. Organizers said attendees are required to wear face masks.
On Thursday, protests, gatherings, rallies and marches were held on the streets of El Sereno, Hollywood, Montebello, Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, Downtown Los Angeles and at UCLA. Gatherings were also held in Inglewood and Burbank.
In downtown Los Angeles, crowds again gathered outside City Hall and in front of LAPD headquarters. At one point, LAPD Chief Michel Moore came out and spoke to people in the crowd, and even dropped to one knee in a show of solidarity with the group.
"I welcome them here," Moore told NBC4. "I welcome them being peaceful and to the extent of someone looking at whether we bend a knee as to a matter of us seeing each other, we are here to see each other."
Protesters remained outside L.A. City Hall past 10 p.m. before leaving the area and moving south along Spring Street. No arrests were immediately reported.
A photo gallery of the civil unrest triggered in Los Angeles by the death of a Minneapolis black man who died when he was pinned down by a white police officer.
National guard vehicles pass through Echo Park.
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
A large group of LAPD motorcycle officers gathered this morning, Sunday, May 31, in a parking lot outside of Dodger Stadium.
Photo by Eastsider reader
A long line of LAPD patrol vehicles lined up on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.
Photo by Eastsider reader
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Spotted at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
The marquee of The Satellite club in Silver Lake.
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Signs hanging from the Silver Lake Reservoir fence.
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
A Bureau of Street Services truck drives past a shattered window in the Fairfax District.
Bureau of Street Services
Department of Public Work crews and volunteers helped merchants clean up following looting in the Fairfax District.
Photo courtesy Bureau of Street Services
City crews clean up debris following protests and looting on Melrose Avenue.
Photo courtesy L.A. Bureau of Street Services
Protest outside L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020.
Photo courtesy Eastsider reader
A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.
Photo by Katrina Alexy
George Floyd protest at L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020
Photo courtesy Eastsider reader
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Store owners preparing for the worst on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Photo by Katrina Alexy
Eagle Rock protestors wearing face coverings
Photo by Brenda Rees
LAPD officers pack a vehicle passing through Echo Park.
Photo by Robin Blackman
Photo by Brenda Rees
Super A Foods on York Boulevard.
Photo by Brenda Rees
L.A. Police Museum is not taking any chances.
Photo by Brenda Rees
Motorists waiting to enter the coronavirus testing site in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.
Photo by Robin Blackman
Todd Lahman boards up his Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz.
Photo by Barry Lank
Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan in Echo Park.
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
