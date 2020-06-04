Numerous protest marches were being held today across Los Angeles in reponse to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and long-simmering anger over instances of police brutality.
The marches, organized largely via social media, followed a day that saw an estimated 10,000 people flood the streets of downtown Los Angeles -- by far the largest gathering in more than a week of protests.
Several hundred protesters marched through the streets of Santa Monica Thursday morning in a peaceful procession. Santa Monica was hit hard by protests Sunday, leaving dozens of businesses vandalized and looted as bands of thieves took advantage of the spirited marches.
Today's march proceeded peacefully with no signs of such violence. Authorities across the county have said the vast majority of protesters have conducted themselves peacefully during marches, while blaming criminal activity on roving bands of looters and agitators.
In the Santa Clarita area, several groups of people began gathering around midday, rallying in the general vicinity of the Westfield Valencia Town Center and along Newhall Ranch Road. Sheriff's officials reported no troubles with the protests, which were being held peacefully. However, deputies were stationed around the Town Center mall for protection, and a contingent of National Guard troops were brought in as a "proactive" step, sheriff's officials said.
One 56-year-old man at the protest told ABC7 he was "overjoyed" to see the racially diverse crowd that attended the rally.
"This is wonderful," he said. "I am impressed, I'm overjoyed, I'm happy. And I hope it continues because this is what needs to happen to make change here in the United States."
He added, "I want everybody to know: This is not about looting and mobbing and stealing. We are protesting the same thing that everybody wants -- the American dream, equality. We want the same rights that everybody else does without discrimination, disparity and distrust."
Rallies were also held at locations including UCLA's Royce Hall, Burbank, El Sereno and Montebello.
By midday, additional gatherings, rallies and marches were being held on the streets of Hollywood, in Santa Clarita and again at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. Gatherings were also held in Inglewood and Burbank.
In Hollywood, the several hundred protesters walked through the area then began making their way south toward Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence in Hancock Park, which has been the scene of gatherings for the past two days. The group stood peacefully outside the home, at one point taking part in an extended moment of silence.
Eventually, the group began walking east toward Koreatown, potentially bound for another mass gathering downtown.
A photo gallery of the civil unrest triggered in Los Angeles by the death of a Minneapolis black man who died when he was pinned down by a white police officer.
1 of 28
National guard vehicles pass through Echo Park.
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
A large group of LAPD motorcycle officers gathered this morning, Sunday, May 31, in a parking lot outside of Dodger Stadium.
Photo by Eastsider reader
A long line of LAPD patrol vehicles lined up on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.
Photo by Eastsider reader
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Spotted at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
The marquee of The Satellite club in Silver Lake.
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Signs hanging from the Silver Lake Reservoir fence.
Photo by Sandy Driscoll
A Bureau of Street Services truck drives past a shattered window in the Fairfax District.
Bureau of Street Services
Department of Public Work crews and volunteers helped merchants clean up following looting in the Fairfax District.
Photo courtesy Bureau of Street Services
City crews clean up debris following protests and looting on Melrose Avenue.
Photo courtesy L.A. Bureau of Street Services
Protest outside L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020.
Photo courtesy Eastsider reader
A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.
Photo by Katrina Alexy
George Floyd protest at L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020
Photo courtesy Eastsider reader
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Store owners preparing for the worst on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Photo by Katrina Alexy
Eagle Rock protestors wearing face coverings
Photo by Brenda Rees
LAPD officers pack a vehicle passing through Echo Park.
Photo by Robin Blackman
Photo by Brenda Rees
Super A Foods on York Boulevard.
Photo by Brenda Rees
L.A. Police Museum is not taking any chances.
Photo by Brenda Rees
Motorists waiting to enter the coronavirus testing site in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.
Photo by Robin Blackman
Todd Lahman boards up his Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz.
Photo by Barry Lank
Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan in Echo Park.
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera
