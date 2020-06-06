Thousands of people again took to the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties today, as at least 30 protests, including one in Highland Park, were scheduled to call for justice and condemn police tactics for the deaths of George Floyd and others who died while in police custody.

Large, peaceful marches were being held in Hollywood, near the USC campus, in San Pedro and on the Westside of Los Angeles, while an array of gatherings were scheduled in Orange County as well.

In Highland Park, throngs marched down York Boulevard and crowded sidewalk.

With thousands marching in downtown L.A., Long Beach and Hollywood, LA Metro officials cautioned riders to expect rolling bus detours and possible delays around those areas Saturday.

As for 1:30 p.m. no violence or arrests were reported at any of the events.

In West Hollywood, meanwhile, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials blocked off several streets through Monday morning to accommodate protesters.

Events began as early as 8 a.m. with a protest at Los Angeles City Hall, 200 Spring Street and run into the evening with a candlelight service at La Palma Avenue and Beach Boulevard in Buena Park.

Other planned protests in Los Angeles County include:

-- 10 a.m., the USC Black Alumni Association will march in support of Black Lives Matter. The march begins at Jefferson Boulevard and McClintock Avenue, near the USC Village. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to socially distance. Attendees were asked to remain peaceful and not attempt to destroy or vandalize;

-- 10 a.m., a peaceful youth protest in support of Black Lives Matter is scheduled at 4946 Balboa Boulevard, near Moorpark Street, in Encino;

-- 10 a.m., the NAACP and members of Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division will march from the police station, 2175 John S. Gibson Blvd., in San Pedro to Councilman Joe Busciano's office at 638 S. Beacon St.;

-- 10 a.m., a peaceful protest at King Hall at Cal State LA. Masks and social distancing required;

-- 11 a.m., protesters will march from Porter Ranch Drive and Rinaldi Street to Harvest Street near Van Norman Park;

-- 11 a.m., a peaceful protest against police violence in front of the LAPD's West Valley station, located at 19020 Vanowen Street;

-- 11 a.m. a march and demonstration for George Floyd begins at Bonita and Carson streets in Carson and will proceed to the steps of City Hall. Attendees are asked to wear a mask;

-- Noon, Black Lives Matter will hold a protest at Figueroa Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington;

-- Noon, a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial injustice on the steps of Pasadena City Hall, 100 Garfield Ave. Protesters are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing;

-- Noon, a demonstration of solidarity with Black Lives Matter is scheduled at Liberty Park, 3700 Wilshire Blvd., in Koreatown. Masks are required and social distancing is recommended;

-- Noon, a protest in Hollywood near Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street;

-- Noon, a protest outside ICM Partners Building, 10250 Constellation Ave., in Century City. Protesters must wear a mask and practice social distancing;

-- Noon, a Justice for Breonna Taylor rally at Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd.;

-- Noon, bicyclists will participate in a Ride for Justice for George Floyd in Leimert Park. A a specific location was not announced;

-- 1 p.m., Black Lives Matter will protest at 3331 Torrance Blvd., near Torrance City Hall. Protesters are asked to wear a mask;

-- 1 p.m., a Black Lives Matter rally and march begins at the San Gabriel Library, 500 S. Del Mar Ave., and will continue through the city of San Gabriel;

-- 2 p.m., Black Lives Matter will protest at Artesia and Crenshaw boulevards in Torrance. Protesters must bring a mask and are asked to remain peaceful;

-- 2 p.m., the ICNA Council for Social Justice will hold a rally outside the Federal Building, 11000 Wilshire Blvd., in West Los Angeles. Masks and gloves are required;

-- 4 p.m., a We Need a Change protest is scheduled at Lancaster City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.

Organizers at many of the events asked protesters to wear face coverings and observe social distancing to guard against further spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, thousands of residents gathered for rallies at the Venice Pier, Los Angeles City Hall, LAPD headquarters, in West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Northridge and Santa Monica. There were no reports of violence or confrontations with police.

In Lakewood, however, deputies used tear gas on a large group of protesters outside Lakewood City Hall sometime before 4 p.m. Sheriff's Lt. Michael Shaw said an unlawful assembly was declared due to some people in the group allegedly throwing objects at deputies.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.