Los Angeles County has issued another countywide curfew that will take effect at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

It's the third night of the countywide curfew.

The county curfew applies to every municipality in Los Angeles County, but cities can implement stricter curfews based on their local needs. These cities have announced curfews that begin earlier:

Beverly Hills - June 2nd curfew starting at 1 p.m.

Culver City - June 2nd curfew starting at 4 p.m.

Santa Monica - June 2nd curfew starting at 2 p.m.

West Hollywood - June 2nd curfew starting at 4 p.m

“We are keeping the curfew in place tonight to protect everyone’s safety and help our first responders keep the peace," said L.A.Mayor Eric Garcetti, who also announced a curfew that matches the county restrictions. The city has now imposed a curfew for four consecutive evenings.

Tonight's county curfew will NOT affect people voting in special elections tonight in Commerce and Pico Rivera, said the L.A. Sheriff's Department in a statement.

In addition to voters and poll workers, the countywide curfew does not apply to the following: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in news gathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.