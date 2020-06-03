Los Angeles County has issued another countywide curfew that will take effect at 9 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 3, and remain in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday, June 4.

Today's curfew, which was announced this morning, begins three hours later than previous curfews.

It's the fourth night of the countywide curfew.

The county curfew applies to every municipality in Los Angeles County, but cities can implement stricter curfews based on their local needs. These cities have announced curfews that begin earlier:

Beverly Hills - The business district curfew starts at 1 p.m., June 3rd and the citywide curfew begins at 4 p.m.

Culver City - Curfew starts at 6 p.m., June 3rd

The countywide curfew does not apply to the following: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in news gathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

The American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday sent a letter to the city and county of Los Angeles, claiming the curfew orders exceed their authority and represent a violation of First Amendment rights to free speech.

"... A community's right to protest day or night may not be infringed merely because some people have acted unlawfully in certain areas of the county," according to the ACLU letter.

But L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti defended the curfews.

"I need to protect all Angelenos," he said. "I need to protect protesters. I need to protect our police officers. And we saw dangerous, dangerous situations that almost resulted in death, and I won't let that happen."