Election Day is finally here! Voters will head to the polls under sunny skies, with temps hitting the high 70s.

L.A County Vote Centers will remain open beyond the 8 pm cut off to process voters who had arrived before or were in line at that time, said county clerk. Live election results will be posted here after 8 pm. But remember these are preliminary results. The final results posted by the county clerk won't be known for days or even weeks.

We warned you! Lines were long at many Vote Centers, including a reportedly 3-hour wait for one voter at the Echo Park Recreation Center. 

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was accompanied by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis for some campaigning and ice cream at  La Michoacána in East L.A.

Vote Centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm. Your old polling place may have been closed and replaced by a new Vote Center. Go here to find the Vote Center that's most convenient for you.

More than 250,000 voters cast ballots at the new L.A. County Vote Centers, some of which opened as early as Feb. 22, according to the county clerk's office. But most in-person voting will take place today, so expect long lines and delays as voters and workers get used to the new system.

