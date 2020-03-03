Election Day is finally here! Voters will head to the polls under sunny skies, with temps hitting the high 70s.

The polls officially closed at 8 pm but voting centers will remain open for those who were in line. The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will be will be posting early election results here. Expect some news organizations to start forecasting winners soon after. But the final results won't be known for days or even weeks.

L.A County Vote Centers will remain open beyond the 8 pm cut off to process voters who had arrived before or were in line at that time, said county clerk.

We warned you! Lines were long at many Vote Centers, including a reportedly 3-hour wait for one voter at the Echo Park Recreation Center.

The wait at Echo Park Recreation Center was THREE HOURS for one voter. I’m told there are only 4 voting machines at this voting center. What is your wait?? #CaliforniaPrimary #Vote2020 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/LtcXPzBnLc — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) March 3, 2020

This is a voting center off of Figueroa in Highland Park. Long lines due to lack of staff. The election official told me he has 20 machines but not enough poll workers to staff them. #CaliforniaPrimary #SuperTuesday #LAvotes pic.twitter.com/JdRiMxEYS5 — Lefty-Desiree McLeftyFace Slaps back w/ Milkshakes (@TinaDesireeBerg) March 4, 2020

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was accompanied by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis for some campaigning and ice cream at La Michoacána in East L.A.

Even though he’s busy on the campaign trail VP @JoeBiden stopped by #EastLA today to support a local nevería. Reminder that polls are open until 8PM tonight, so what are you waiting for? GO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/0cxbqhLhcP — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) March 4, 2020

Vote Centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm. Your old polling place may have been closed and replaced by a new Vote Center. Go here to find the Vote Center that's most convenient for you.

More than 250,000 voters cast ballots at the new L.A. County Vote Centers, some of which opened as early as Feb. 22, according to the county clerk's office. But most in-person voting will take place today, so expect long lines and delays as voters and workers get used to the new system.

• If no candidate wins 50% or more of the vote in the local races, the two top vote getters will compete in a runoff during the Nov. 3 general election.